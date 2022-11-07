Read full article on original website
Wharton Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
"I want you to tell my why MBA and Why Wharton.". The student listened to me, not saying a word and asked in the remaining 1'30" if I had any questions. Not much of an interaction.
Chicago Booth Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Alum / Off-Campus
Pretty informal interview, was 30 minutes long including my questions, was asked the following:. -Why Booth? And what specific things are offered for your concentration?. -Short-term and Long-term goals? How will you reach them?. -How do you plan to recruit for your targeted industry post-MBA?. -Any questions for me?.
Real Humans of the Boston College Carroll MBA Class of 2024
We welcome some new students of the Boston College Carroll School of Management MBA Class of 2024 to this installment of Real Humans: MBA Students. Seventy-six students matriculated into the Carroll MBA program in the fall of 2022. Thirty-five percent are women and 24 percent are international. Eighteen percent of U.S. students identify as African-American, Hispanic, Asian, or Native American.
