Kershaw County, SC

Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Escaped inmate is no longer in Clarendon County, sheriff says

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheriff Baxley of the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says they believe that escaped inmate, Shaun Wiles is no longer in Clarendon County. The US Marshal’s Service is the lead agency on this case. They have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
Chapin woman's car gets stuck, Good Samaritans come to her rescue

CHAPIN, S.C. — Everyone needs a little help now and then. Recently, this was the case for a Chapin woman who found herself in an unfortunate situation. After getting ready for Halloween last week, Cretia Myers, a Chapin resident, and her three sons were in the car on the way to a friend's house before trick or treating when all of a sudden, "Oh, I forgot my water bottle, which is a silly reason to do a turnaround. But we've done this for so many years, right? So started to do a turnaround, ran into the trench," Myers said.
CHAPIN, SC
3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Shooting at gas station on Garners Ferry Rd. leaves two injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the department, deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Citgo Gas Station, located at 7621 Garners Ferry Rd. Deputies found two victims with gun shot wounds and both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Family displaced after fire destroys home

Family displaced after fire destroys home
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Video shows large fire at Hartsville waste paper plant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews battled a big fire Tuesday night at a waste paper plant on the property of Sonoco of Hartsville, according to an official. Community members shared several pictures and videos of the fire. One woman said it appeared to be a huge explosion. The fire...
HARTSVILLE, SC
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC

