Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
wach.com
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
wach.com
Escaped inmate is no longer in Clarendon County, sheriff says
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheriff Baxley of the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says they believe that escaped inmate, Shaun Wiles is no longer in Clarendon County. The US Marshal’s Service is the lead agency on this case. They have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads...
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Chapin woman's car gets stuck, Good Samaritans come to her rescue
CHAPIN, S.C. — Everyone needs a little help now and then. Recently, this was the case for a Chapin woman who found herself in an unfortunate situation. After getting ready for Halloween last week, Cretia Myers, a Chapin resident, and her three sons were in the car on the way to a friend's house before trick or treating when all of a sudden, "Oh, I forgot my water bottle, which is a silly reason to do a turnaround. But we've done this for so many years, right? So started to do a turnaround, ran into the trench," Myers said.
wach.com
3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
wach.com
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
18-year-old struck, killed by car near Chester, troopers say
CHESTER, S.C. — An 18-year-old died, and a 19-year-old was hurt after they were hit by a car shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near Chester, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. A 64-year-old driver in a 2006 Infinity struck the two on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road,...
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
coladaily.com
Shooting at gas station on Garners Ferry Rd. leaves two injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the department, deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Citgo Gas Station, located at 7621 Garners Ferry Rd. Deputies found two victims with gun shot wounds and both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.
WBTV
Family displaced after fire destroys home
The changes come in the wake of tropical storm Nicole's expected impact. Creation of magnet program closing two CMS schools. The CMS board decided to dissolve two schools to create a new magnet program at the former E.E Waddell High School. Interim superintendent leaving position early. Updated: 6 hours ago.
wpde.com
Video shows large fire at Hartsville waste paper plant
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews battled a big fire Tuesday night at a waste paper plant on the property of Sonoco of Hartsville, according to an official. Community members shared several pictures and videos of the fire. One woman said it appeared to be a huge explosion. The fire...
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick. Deputies say the cause of the symptoms...
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting off of Piney Grove Rd.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the department, deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way, located off of Piney Grove Rd. Deputies arrived at the scene...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
Comments / 1