Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in London

By Samantha Conti
 4 days ago
LONDON Simon Porte Jacquemus has acquired a taste for physical retail, and he’s coming back for more.

After opening a temporary boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and a series of bright pink pop-ups in Europe , the designer has collaborated with Harvey Nichols on a unique shop-in-shop concept.

Designed by OMA/AMO, the architecture and design practice that has created fashion show sets for brands including Prada and flagships for Off-White, among others, the new Jacquemus space was inspired by the designer’s native Provençe.

The permanent shop launched on Monday with the brand’s fall 2022 collection, “Le Papier.” It replaces the former, smaller Jacquemus shop-in-shop at the Knightsbridge store.

The space is meant to create an immersive experience and showcases womenswear, menswear and accessories.

Ellen van Loon, partner at OMA, said: “We wanted to capture the atmosphere of Provençe through the materiality of the space, which led us to approach the design in a different way altogether. Instead of working with form and deciding on the materials afterward, we chose the materials at the outset, and let them guide the shape of the space.”

The inside of the new 900 square foot Jacquemus space at Harvey Nichols Knigtsbridge.

Two years ago Harvey Nichols launched the first Jacquemus shop-in-shop in the U.K. This latest concept extends to 900 square feet, making it the largest retail space for the label in London.

Laura Larbalestier , Harvey Nichols’ fashion director, said the store wanted to give Jacquemus “the freedom to push boundaries and create a universe on the first floor of our Knightsbridge store, which will encompass all categories of the collection.”

“Fashion at Harvey Nichols is about supporting and developing the future of fashion and luxury. Simon’s innate storytelling ability and his dedication to defining the future of design, is key to this evolution,” she said.

The store said it views the Jacquemus space “as a new stage in the evolution of our first floor.”

While the house of Jacquemus is well-known for its digital savvy and love of Instagram, it has been putting a sharper focus on physical retail of late.

Its temporary boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris was Instagrammable from the moment it opened thanks to a giant popcorn machine that invites customers to serve themselves via an arcade-style claw.

The French fashion house doubled its sales in 2021 and is on track to do the same in 2022.

Winner of this year’s WWD Honor for Best-Performing Fashion Company, Small Cap , the brand has a medium-term ambition of reaching 500 million euros in revenues by 2025, said chief executive officer Bastien Daguzan.

