ottumwaradio.com
Ethel Orona
Ethel M. Orona, 84, of Ottumwa died at 8:40 a.m. November 5, 2022 at Azria Health Park Place in Des Moines. She was born April 13, 1938 in Ottumwa to Raymond and Edna Taylor Bower. She married Robert L. Orona on April 3, 1971 in Unionville, MO and he preceded her in death on September 4, 1998.
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
ottumwaradio.com
Lelie Malin
Leslie Malin, 84, of Pella, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Arbor Springs Care Center in West Des Moines, Iowa. He was born on February 28, 1938, in Mahaska County, Iowa, the son of Delbert and Clara (Price) Malin. He attended Oskaloosa High School and left early to join the United States Navy just days before his graduation. On June 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to Barbara Noel. To this union 2 children were born, Mitzi and Marchell.
KCCI.com
Iowa chiropractor will have license reinstated
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa chiropractor will keep his license afterassault charges were dropped. Bruce Lindberg, of Ottumwa, was accused of hugging and kissing a young patient. His license was suspended during the investigation. Lindberg and the Iowa Board of Chiropractors have now reached a settlement to reinstate it.
KCCI.com
Mahaska County moves full speed ahead on Northwest Highway 63 bypass project
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — It's full speed ahead for a new bypass project in Mahaska County. Right now, U.S. Highway 63 runs through the middle of Oskaloosa. The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors approved a predesign agreement this Monday that would allow a new bypass to take traffic around the city and connect to Highway 163.
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 37-year-old Antoine Pierce of Fort Madison was arrested Tuesday, November 8th, by Fort Madison Police during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Avenue L in Fort Madison.
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
tspr.org
Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri election results – November 8, 2022
Republicans dominated elections in Iowa and Missouri. Tuesday’s winners included Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. He received 56% of the vote to win another term in office. Here are results from contested races around the region:. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS. IOWA...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
KBOE Radio
MONROE COUNTY HOSPITAL AND CLINICS ALERTS PUBLICS OF SCAM
ALBIA — Monroe County Hospital & Clinics has been made aware that people are receiving phone calls from someone posing as Monroe County Hospital & Clinics, asking for personal information, trying to sell COVID test kits at no cost with Medicare covering the fee, and some are saying they will send a free COVID test kit.
kttn.com
Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th. An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No...
Pen City Current
Lee County voters overwhelmingly go Red again
LEE COUNTY - For the second straight general election, Lee County voters have resoundingly chosen Republican candidates and platforms. All precincts and absentee ballots had been reported before 10 p.m. and local GOP candidates Martin Graber, Tom Schulz, Becky Gaylord, and Chuck Holmes had all been elected to office. Graber...
ottumwaradio.com
Jefferson County Man Admits to Witness Tampering
A man acquitted of arson and insurance fraud charges pleaded guilty to witness tampering in a Jefferson County court. On Thursday, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says Lucas Anthony McCoy, 39, admitted to harassing a witness named against him in an arson and insurance fraud case, a case that resulted in his acquittal.
KCCI.com
Knoxville parents honor son who died from rare disease
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Katie Adkisson and Luke Borgman are mourning the loss of their son Evert. Five-year-old Evert Borgman was full of life even with his health complications. He was born with Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome, a rare disease. The condition causes the body to grow and gain weight at an...
ottumwaradio.com
General Election Summary: Two New Wapello County Supervisors Elected; Westrich, Wilz Win
The aftermath of the General Election has resulted in two new Wapello County Supervisors being elected. Four candidates vied for two open seats and Republicans Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler were the top vote-getters with 5,532 and 5,368 respectively. Incumbent Democrat Jerry Parker was third with 3,991 votes. Democrat Connie Hammersley-Wilson finished with 3,259.
ktvo.com
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
kciiradio.com
Sentencing For Mount Pleasant Man
On November 4, 44-year-old Heath Krabill of Mount Pleasant was sentenced to prison for up to 10 years following a conviction in two separate criminal cases. On September 1, 2020, Krabill struck another car while driving on Highway 78 in rural Washington County. The accident left a 74-year-old woman, who was driving the other vehicle, with serious injuries. Krabill later assaulted the EMT that arrived on the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to get a sample of Krabill’s blood, which showed opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines in his system. He was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony, and assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor.
KBUR
Four arrested on drug and weapons charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of four individuals on drug and weapons charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 3rd at 12:56 PM the Mount Pleasant Police Department investigated a drug complaint in the 200 block of West Franklin Street involving a vehicle and 4 people.
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested for OWI and drug charges after being found unconscious
An Iowa man was arrested last week after he was found unconscious behind the wheel and found to be under the influence. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy found 51-year-old Thomas Meyer of Parnell on the ramp from US 218 North to Highway 1 just before 1am. After he woke up, Meyer reportedly performed poorly on field testing and showed measurable signs of impairment. A search of his person allegedly found a bag of suspected meth in his front right pocket, and a glass pipe in the left pocket with suspected meth residue. A second pipe was located under Meyer’s vehicle seat.
