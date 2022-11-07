On November 4, 44-year-old Heath Krabill of Mount Pleasant was sentenced to prison for up to 10 years following a conviction in two separate criminal cases. On September 1, 2020, Krabill struck another car while driving on Highway 78 in rural Washington County. The accident left a 74-year-old woman, who was driving the other vehicle, with serious injuries. Krabill later assaulted the EMT that arrived on the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to get a sample of Krabill’s blood, which showed opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines in his system. He was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony, and assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor.

