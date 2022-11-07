ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, NY

Teen charged with DWI after Delaware County crash

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

DELHI, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On November 1st at about 5:30 a.m. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on Holmes Hollow Road in Delhi.

According to police, Eyan Laboy, 19 of Chester, had been operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

Laboy was arrested and charged with a DWI. He was released an issued an appearance ticket.

