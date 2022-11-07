Read full article on original website
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
KFDM-TV
Big Thicket Association protests tree removal along TxDOT highway
BEAUMONT — TxDOT has big plans for the US69 corridor but not everyone is too happy. The Big Thicket Association hosted a protest Thursday outside of the Beaumont Texas Department of Transportation Office. These individuals are in support of keeping the trees to preserve the esthetic quality of the Gateway of the Big Thicket.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens after tanker truck burns but results in no injuries
BEAUMONT — Both lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 364 had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday after a tanker truck erupted in flames beneath the freeway at about 2:30 p.m., sending plumes of black smoke into the air but resulting in no injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
KFDM-TV
Governor Abbott on victory: "We planted our flag in South Texas"
MCALLEN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an election watch party Tuesday night in McAllen and celebrated his victory, defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke. In his victory speech, he thanked his family, the volunteers who helped with his campaign, as well as his supporters. Abbott explained who he ran for, and vows to preserve the ideals he says make Texas what it is today.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
KFDM-TV
Veterans in Beaumont bring awareness to spiking numbers of veteran suicides
BEAUMONT — Veterans Day is a day we honor those who served our country, but veterans also suffer an alarming rate of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. In 20-20, more than 500 Texas veterans took their own lives.
KFDM-TV
Investigators looking into cause of fire at vacant home in Vidor
VIDOR — A fire at a vacant home is the focus of an investigation in Vidor. The fire broke out Thursday night at the vacant home on Tram Road near the Vidor Walmart. A neighbor called in the fire and multiple agencies responded. Our digital producer, Natashia Braneff, was...
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
KFDM-TV
Man accused of leaving the scene after running over motorcyclist who was on the ground
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a driver on a charge of accident involving injury or death. Max Linthicum, 67, is accused of leaving the scene of an accident September 4 after striking a motorcyclist who was already on the ground after losing control at Gulfway and Highway 73.
KFDM-TV
Neches FCU raises more than $4,000 for Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — The Neches Federal Credit Union is providing a boost to veterans on this Veterans Day. Neches FCU has raised more than $4,000 that will go to support the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group (SETVSG). The funds were raised through a 5K, seven-mile bike ride, and one-mile walk/run that the credit union hosted Friday.
KFDM-TV
Time finally runs out on Calvin Walker's attempt to remain out of jail after conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The saga of Calvin Walker and unfinished justice appears to be ending tonight, with Walker beginning to serve his first weekend inside the Jefferson County Jail. KFDM/Fox 4 News obtained his mugshot, taken after correctional officers processed Walker following his arrival Friday night. It was more...
KFDM-TV
Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a 'red wave.' Not in Texas.
Nov. 9, 2022 — "Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a “red wave.” Not in Texas." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KFDM-TV
Election overview including big victories by Christian "Manuel" Hayes and Judge Branick
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Voters in Jefferson County and across Texas have spoken, making decisions in key races from the battle for governor to a high-profile state representative seat and the election for county judge in Jefferson County. Democrat Christian "Manuel" Hayes defeated Republican Jacorion Randle in the race to...
KFDM-TV
Teen begins 30 year sentence for murdering a man on a west Beaumont street
BEAUMONT — A teenager is beginning a 30 year sentence for shooting and killing a man in 2019 on a street in west Beaumont. Bryce Bell pleaded guilty in July to the murder of Anthony Wilson. Judge John Stevens sentenced the 18-year-old Wednesday afternoon. Bell was only 15 at...
KFDM-TV
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
KFDM-TV
Crime Stoppers once again reaching out for help in finding murder suspect
BEAUMONT — Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is once again reaching out to catch a murder suspect. Beaumont Police tell KFDM/Fox 4 they're looking for Carron Dickenson, Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KFDM-TV
Crisis in the Classroom: Overcoming state education system's image problem
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — The state's education system suffers from an image problem. There are a lot of good things happening in Texas schools, but often, they aren't making headlines. Angel San Juan tells us in this week's Crisis in the Classroom report, one group is on a mission to...
