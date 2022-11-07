ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Big Thicket Association protests tree removal along TxDOT highway

BEAUMONT — TxDOT has big plans for the US69 corridor but not everyone is too happy. The Big Thicket Association hosted a protest Thursday outside of the Beaumont Texas Department of Transportation Office. These individuals are in support of keeping the trees to preserve the esthetic quality of the Gateway of the Big Thicket.
county17.com

Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
GILLETTE, WY
KFDM-TV

Governor Abbott on victory: "We planted our flag in South Texas"

MCALLEN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an election watch party Tuesday night in McAllen and celebrated his victory, defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke. In his victory speech, he thanked his family, the volunteers who helped with his campaign, as well as his supporters. Abbott explained who he ran for, and vows to preserve the ideals he says make Texas what it is today.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Veterans in Beaumont bring awareness to spiking numbers of veteran suicides

BEAUMONT — Veterans Day is a day we honor those who served our country, but veterans also suffer an alarming rate of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. In 20-20, more than 500 Texas veterans took their own lives.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators looking into cause of fire at vacant home in Vidor

VIDOR — A fire at a vacant home is the focus of an investigation in Vidor. The fire broke out Thursday night at the vacant home on Tram Road near the Vidor Walmart. A neighbor called in the fire and multiple agencies responded. Our digital producer, Natashia Braneff, was...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Neches FCU raises more than $4,000 for Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — The Neches Federal Credit Union is providing a boost to veterans on this Veterans Day. Neches FCU has raised more than $4,000 that will go to support the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group (SETVSG). The funds were raised through a 5K, seven-mile bike ride, and one-mile walk/run that the credit union hosted Friday.
PORT NECHES, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

