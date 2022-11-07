Read full article on original website
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
WSET
'Flashback to the 80s:' Virginia Transportation Museum hosts family-friendly party
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. is hosting the Retro Rail 80’s Party with live music by local musicians, Fuzzy Logic, playing music from the decade. The family-friendly event is on Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear their...
WSET
Christmas at Avoca Happening Soon, Complete with Tree Lighting
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Avoca Museum is hosting Christmas at Avoca on December 10-11. There will be a hot chocolate bar, baked goods area, tours of the home, and a tree lighting! Emily went to check it all out!
WSET
Clothing, Crafts, and More Await Inside Woodlane Antiques & Crafts
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Woodlane Antiques & Crafts offers classes of all kinds to make special gifts for those you love. But not only that, you can check out other crafts and clothing inside! Emily got to find out how you can schedule your own paint night and more about their Christmas Open House!
WSET
Christmas Items on Sale at Bittersweet Shoppe
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Bittersweet Shoppe is having a 20% off sale on all Christmas items in their shop! They have a room set up for Christmas all year long! Emily got to see all the great decor to help you get in the holiday spirit!
WSET
Monument Terrace Troop Rally moved to Lynchburg City Armory from Nicole weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The remnants of Nicole are creating some changes for Veterans Day in Hill City -- but that's not stopping one organization from honoring their brothers and sisters in uniform. Every Friday at noon, Veterans in our area are invited to the Monument Terrace in Downtown...
WSET
Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
WSET
Christmas Open House Happening at Main Street Shoppes in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Main Street Shoppes in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on November 11-12. They have everything from Vera Bradley to Virginia apparel to candles! Emily got to walk around and check out the kind of deals you'll find if you stop by!
WSET
Dine Small campaign to kick off fifth year helping small Martinsville restaurants
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It's the fifth year of Dine Small for Martinsburg restaurants. The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring the effort on November 26, which is Small Business Saturday. Dine Small encourages residents and visitors to eat at small local restaurants. The EDC is offering...
WSET
Application submitted for hotel at site of historic former Jones Memorial Library
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An application has been submitted to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for a hotel in the historic Rivermont District. The proposal is tentatively set to be voted on by the Planning Commission on December 14, pending the submission of all required materials. The proposal reads for...
WSET
Tornado warnings whirl through Central Virginia
(WSET) — A tornado warning was issued in Roanoke until 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The warning did expire on time, and as of 12:50 p.m. there have been no reports of tornado damage. A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, including areas...
WSET
US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
WSET
Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski has a new 'Little Free Library'
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski gets a new upgrade. The new addition is the "Little Free Library". This project was dedicated in memory of a longtime local educator, Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith on October 26, the Town of Pulaski said. The library allows...
WSET
Rocky Mount students to sell ornaments benefitting the homeless
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — At Downtown Rocky Mount's annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, these students will be selling ornaments to raise money for people who do not have a home to go to. New Tech Gereau students are a part of a project-based learning program...
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
WSET
Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
WSET
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg gets big check for student resources
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, AT&T presented the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg with a $25,000 check. This donation is a part of the company's initiative to help close the homework gap and provide digital resources for students. Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club,...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSET
Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
WSET
Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
WSET
'They're an inspiration:' D-Day Memorial honors service members for Veterans Day
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The National D-Day Memorial celebrated Veteran's Day a little bit differently this year after the rain forced a change of scenery for the celebration. They instead held the celebration inside the Bedford Moose Club, just off Route 460. But the weather wasn't going to stop veterans like 96-years-old Earnest Fulcher from coming out to be a part of the celebration.
