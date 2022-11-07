ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WSET

Clothing, Crafts, and More Await Inside Woodlane Antiques & Crafts

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Woodlane Antiques & Crafts offers classes of all kinds to make special gifts for those you love. But not only that, you can check out other crafts and clothing inside! Emily got to find out how you can schedule your own paint night and more about their Christmas Open House!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Christmas Items on Sale at Bittersweet Shoppe

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Bittersweet Shoppe is having a 20% off sale on all Christmas items in their shop! They have a room set up for Christmas all year long! Emily got to see all the great decor to help you get in the holiday spirit!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Tornado warnings whirl through Central Virginia

(WSET) — A tornado warning was issued in Roanoke until 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The warning did expire on time, and as of 12:50 p.m. there have been no reports of tornado damage. A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, including areas...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski has a new 'Little Free Library'

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — Jackson Park in the Town of Pulaski gets a new upgrade. The new addition is the "Little Free Library". This project was dedicated in memory of a longtime local educator, Deborah (Debbie) Reed Griffith on October 26, the Town of Pulaski said. The library allows...
PULASKI, VA
WSET

Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'They're an inspiration:' D-Day Memorial honors service members for Veterans Day

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The National D-Day Memorial celebrated Veteran's Day a little bit differently this year after the rain forced a change of scenery for the celebration. They instead held the celebration inside the Bedford Moose Club, just off Route 460. But the weather wasn't going to stop veterans like 96-years-old Earnest Fulcher from coming out to be a part of the celebration.
BEDFORD, VA

