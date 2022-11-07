ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g18sZ_0j1nX0o100

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged three individuals after they say a man tried to avoid his arrest multiple times and received help from two people.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 4, troopers were issuing a warrant for felony drug charges on Chris Kuiper, 33, who fled his house once he was told police were coming.

Man charged with punching officer during foot chase

PSP says a woman, Dorthy Tanner, 49, approached troopers and gave them false information on which direction Kuiper fled towards. Tanner then picked up Kuiper in a car and fled out of Susquehanna.

On Saturday troopers went to a home in Jackson Township where it was reported Kuiper was hiding. State police said two people, Tanner and Steve Ely, 51, told troopers multiple times that Kuiper was not on the property and they had not seen him for some time.

Troopers stated they were able to find Kuiper hiding in a vehicle and seized a large amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles, THC wax, and methamphetamine.

Kuiper and Tanner were arrested and taken to the Susquehanna County Jail. Kuiper was charged with flight to avoid arrest plus the additional drug charges he was wanted for.

Tanner was charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Ely was not arrested and told his charges for hindering would be sent to him via mail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Cocaine & Handgun in Narcotic Search Warrant Execution

Police seize cocaine and a handgun as part of a Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force search warrant execution. According to a press release, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29 Double Day Street in Binghamton. Consequently...
WTAJ

Inmates, CO face charges in Blair County Prison attack

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges after an inmate at Blair County Prison was reportedly beaten bloody in September. The victim was reportedly assaulted in his jail cell and suffered numerous injuries, including a fractured jaw and orbital bones and suffering a concussion, investigators said. Detectives were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two sentenced in fentanyl overdose death

MILFORD, PA – Two individuals have been sentenced for engaging in the sale of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Matamoras, PA man, Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin said. Sarah Turner, 34, of Matamoras, was sentenced to 13 to 26 years in state prison after pleading...
MATAMORAS, PA
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of threats to 13-year-old via Facebook

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man who made harmful threats to a 13-year-old on Facebook. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 15 troopers were informed of a cyber threat in the Carbon County area. Through an investigation, police said a 22-year-old man from Lehighton, messaged a […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for attempted homicide

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman killed by a car on Sans Souci identified

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner released the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a car on the Sans Souci Parkway. According to coroner Jill Matthews, Donna Gilroy, 56, was fatally injured in the crash that took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gilory was walking with her […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shaking baby causing injury

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police investigated an incident involving a 2-month-old baby suffering probable neurological disabilities. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on November 3 around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home for a reported 2-month-old infant bleeding from the nose. The baby was […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
MOSCOW, PA
Times Leader

Woman, 79, dies in I-81 crash

PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene. Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy