Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged three individuals after they say a man tried to avoid his arrest multiple times and received help from two people.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 4, troopers were issuing a warrant for felony drug charges on Chris Kuiper, 33, who fled his house once he was told police were coming.

PSP says a woman, Dorthy Tanner, 49, approached troopers and gave them false information on which direction Kuiper fled towards. Tanner then picked up Kuiper in a car and fled out of Susquehanna.

On Saturday troopers went to a home in Jackson Township where it was reported Kuiper was hiding. State police said two people, Tanner and Steve Ely, 51, told troopers multiple times that Kuiper was not on the property and they had not seen him for some time.

Troopers stated they were able to find Kuiper hiding in a vehicle and seized a large amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles, THC wax, and methamphetamine.

Kuiper and Tanner were arrested and taken to the Susquehanna County Jail. Kuiper was charged with flight to avoid arrest plus the additional drug charges he was wanted for.

Tanner was charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Ely was not arrested and told his charges for hindering would be sent to him via mail.

