A Thank You Message from Matthew Jackman
I came up a little short during this election process. I am pleased to say that I held myself to a higher standard of integrity and kept my clean campaign pledge. The run has been a memorable rewarding experience. It cannot be understated at how much I appreciate the loyalty...
Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)
Victoria Jo Brunette 62, passed away October 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her mom, sisters and niece Lari. Vicki was born in Rock Springs Wyoming July 2, 1960. She attended schools and lived in Rock Springs for all of her teenage and early adult years and still visited her friends and family often throughout her life. Vicki eventually moved to Casper where she met the love of her life, Jim Brunette and they had one son together.
Wright Appointed to Fill Open Seat on SCSD No. 1
ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright was appointed to fill the vacated seat left open by John Bettolo on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees last night. Bettolo tendered his letter of resignation during the SCSD No. 1 Board meeting in October. The Board accepted applications for his open seat through this Wednesday, then conducted interviews to replace him in a special meeting last night.
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for October 24 – November 4, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 24-November 4, 2022. Robert Reed Hamilton, 34, to Amber Lee (Ingle) Bluemel, 34, both of Rock Springs. Christopher Lee Marcinek, 46 to Patricia Irene (Dusel) Clark, 45, of Albuquerque, NM. Garrett James Burton, 25, to...
Veterans Day Ceremonies, Free Meals Scheduled
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is recognizing and honoring all veterans by hosting numerous ceremonies and providing free breakfasts and lunches to those who have served our country. Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, those who are living and those who passed away, but especially gives thanks...
Residents Can Sign Up for RS Firefighters Toys for Kids Program Today
ROCK SPRINGS — Residents in need of toys for Christmas will have two opportunities to sign their children up for the Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys for Kids Program. The first of two in-person signups will take place today, November 10, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, located at 90 Center St. The second in-person signup event will take place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. Even though Grant Street is closed for construction, residents are still allowed to access the food bank. There is also online registration available by clicking here.
YWCA Festival of Trees Kicks off November 21 at Commerce Bank
ROCK SPRINGS — YWCA Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank will kick off the Holiday Season once again beginning on November 21. “We are excited to share this year’s trees and auction items and hope we have a good turn out from our community,” said YWCA Development Director Kayla Mannikko.
Dr. Albert Elbridge Morgan D.C. (August 8, 1945 – November 9, 2022)
Dr. Morgan was born in Syracuse Kansas. He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School. He then attended The Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa and later joined his father in practice in Rock Springs. He was an exceptional carpenter and owned and operated The Carpenter Shop with his brother prior to setting up his Chiropractic practice.
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock (January 12, 1999 – October 31, 2022)
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock, 23, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was born January 12, 1999 in Rock Springs, WY, the only son of Cynthia Kaler and Rich Matlock. Zak, attended schools in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER. BASKER, DIANE LEE. Age: 60. Address: CROCKETT, CA. Booking Type: NWS...
