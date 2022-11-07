ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 11

Truth Seeker
3d ago

Human trafficking is a real thing. With all these attempted kidnappings people better always watch their surroundings.

Reply
2
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
wajr.com

Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PennLive.com

Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business

An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WDTV

Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454. No additional details have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitcairn police looking for three people accused of crimes

Pitcairn police are looking for three people they say are wanted for committing crimes. Warrants have been issued for Gesiah Grigsby for burglary and simple assault, Jasmine Naylor for assault, and Chamor Price for assault. Police said they should be considered dangerous and not be approached. Anyone with information should...
PITCAIRN, PA
wajr.com

Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant. CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
WDTV

Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. The crash happened around 8:41 a.m. Friday near mile marker 108. WV 511 says the southbound left lane is closed. There is currently no estimate on when it will be open again. Drivers should expect...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBTV

Driver identified in Kannapolis crash

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl. Voters selected 5 new school board members. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community engagement sessions for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

