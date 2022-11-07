Read full article on original website
Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons
Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a...
Bears Signing Jerry Tillery Would Fit With Ryan Poles' Early Rebuild Plan
Bears signing Tillery would fit with Poles' early rebuild plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears' general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough.
Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins Sideline Argument Revealed on ‘Hard Knocks'
Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument revealed on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were seen getting into an argument during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, we know what was said between the two Arizona Cardinals stars. The Cardinals are the focus of...
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
This week in Titans: Defense still plagued by injuries, Treylon Burks’ return
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five defensive players are out for Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to the Titans. The biggest blow was DT Jeffery Simmons who hasn’t practiced all week with an ankle injury and was seen in the locker room wearing a boot. Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, and Josh Thompson are out for […]
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson, Teven Jenkins Questionable for Lions Game
Injury report: Johnson, Jenkins questionable for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without one of their starting cornerbacks when they take on the Lions in Week 10, and they could be without another. The Bears released their final injury report before Sunday’s game and ruled out Kindle Vildor with an ankle injury. Jaylon Johnson is also questionable to play with an oblique injury. In addition, starting right guard Teven Jenkins is questionable with a hip injury and starting defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is doubtful with a knee injury.
Five Bears Bold Predictions for Second Half, Including Justin Fields' Rise
Fields' continued rise among five bold predictions for second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first half of the Bears' season had its share of ups and downs. There was the upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the dud against the Washington Commanders, and the three-game hot streak...
Bears ‘Expanding' Chase Claypool Package, Plan to Use WR in Different Ways
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool played more than expected in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins and should see the field even more Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field. Claypool played 26 snaps against the Dolphins after only having four days with the Bears' playbook. The...
How Jack Sanborn's Demeanor Helped Him in First Bears Start
How Jack Sanborn's demeanor helped him in first start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn didn’t have much time to settle into his first NFL start. On his first snap as the Bears' new middle linebacker, the ball came right to him on a run play. But Sanborn was ready for it, got himself in the right place, laid a lick on the ball carrier and stopped him for a meager two-yard gain.
