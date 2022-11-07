ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Chicago

Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game

Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins Sideline Argument Revealed on ‘Hard Knocks'

Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument revealed on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were seen getting into an argument during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, we know what was said between the two Arizona Cardinals stars. The Cardinals are the focus of...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson, Teven Jenkins Questionable for Lions Game

Injury report: Johnson, Jenkins questionable for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without one of their starting cornerbacks when they take on the Lions in Week 10, and they could be without another. The Bears released their final injury report before Sunday’s game and ruled out Kindle Vildor with an ankle injury. Jaylon Johnson is also questionable to play with an oblique injury. In addition, starting right guard Teven Jenkins is questionable with a hip injury and starting defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is doubtful with a knee injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Jack Sanborn's Demeanor Helped Him in First Bears Start

How Jack Sanborn's demeanor helped him in first start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn didn’t have much time to settle into his first NFL start. On his first snap as the Bears' new middle linebacker, the ball came right to him on a run play. But Sanborn was ready for it, got himself in the right place, laid a lick on the ball carrier and stopped him for a meager two-yard gain.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
