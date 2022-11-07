ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

counton2.com

4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston. Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Hollywood Teen arrested for shooting at homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting into multiple homes in Hollywood. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin (18) was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Laffitte Trial Day 3

Russell Laffitte back in court on Thursday.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

This week's Everyday Hero is Powder Puff Tough

This week's Everyday Hero is Powder Puff Tough
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Nicole 10pm update

Nicole 10pm update
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

View live cameras as Charleston impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Strom Nicole will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and risk of beach erosion as the passes through the region on Thursday. Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. The storm, which has since weakened to a tropical storm, will move across the Florida peninsula before making a turn toward Georgia and South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

City of Charleston preparing for Nicole

City of Charleston preparing for Nicole
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC’s downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Hanahan seeking input on city's future

Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community. Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community.
HANAHAN, SC
counton2.com

GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child. According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and […]
RAVENEL, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford …. Officials believe a student started the fire at Stratford High School.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

