Men's Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key's double-double
Men's Basketball: Ohio State 'stacking days,' prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
counton2.com
4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry "LJ" Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina's Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
SC Works office in North Charleston closed due to water damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight. The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers. A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston. Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.
18-year-old arrested in connection to deadly N. Charleston home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced an arrest following a deadly October home invasion. Police arrested Haa Sawn Belin on Tuesday (18) who faces a slew of charges including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale […]
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
counton2.com
CCSO: Hollywood Teen arrested for shooting at homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting into multiple homes in Hollywood. Kalif Ja'Corey Mungin (18) was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
counton2.com
Laffitte Trial Day 3
Russell Laffitte back in court on Thursday.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road.
counton2.com
This week's Everyday Hero is Powder Puff Tough
Three tightly-contested elections leave CCSD with …. Election officials are working to come up with answers for three tightly-contested Charleston County School District (CCSD) school board elections at once. In the District 6 election, Erica Cokley was re-elected to her seat. North Charleston Veterans Day Tribute. North Charleston Veterans Day...
counton2.com
Nicole 10pm update
Three tightly-contested elections leave CCSD with …. Election officials are working to come up with answers for three tightly-contested Charleston County School District (CCSD) school board elections at once. In the District 6 election, Erica Cokley was re-elected to her seat. North Charleston Veterans Day Tribute. North Charleston Veterans Day...
counton2.com
View live cameras as Charleston impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Strom Nicole will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and risk of beach erosion as the passes through the region on Thursday. Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. The storm, which has since weakened to a tropical storm, will move across the Florida peninsula before making a turn toward Georgia and South Carolina.
counton2.com
City of Charleston preparing for Nicole
Senator Tim Scott Election Night Watch Party (7:00 …. Senator Tim Scott Election Night Watch Party (6:00 …. New North Charleston pedestrian bridge connects Riverfront …. 2YH: Where treatment stands for Alzheimer’s disease. CCSO: Man arrested for shooting into homes. Trident Tech moves to eLearning ahead of Hurricane …
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in vendor truck accident on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have released more information on a fatal accident that happened at MUSC's downtown Charleston campus Nov. 4. Diane Zetta Royer, 69, died at MUSC from blunt force injuries, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Hospital officials say the accident involved two...
counton2.com
Hanahan seeking input on city's future
Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community.
counton2.com
GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child. According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and […]
counton2.com
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell Laffitte is due in court this week. Officials believe a student started fire at Stratford …. Officials believe a student started the fire at Stratford High School.
