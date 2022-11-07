Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card

MINEVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items. Troopers were called to Essex Center, located on Park Street in Elizabethtown, at about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2022.

There, officers determined that Ben Muroff, 34, had stolen the funds, police said. Muroff allegedly charged $6,543.20 to the card from the time frame of Nov. 29, 2021, to Jan. 6, 2022.

Muroff was arrested and transported to the State Police barracks in Lewis for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Elizabethtown Court on November 10, where he will answer a single charge of third-degree grand larceny.

