CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died and two other people were hospitalized after being shot in front of a McDonald's in the near 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway on Thursday.The victims, a 27-year-old man, 29-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of 95th Street when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago Police said.The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.The 27-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Advocate...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO