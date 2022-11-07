Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking at least 5 firearms
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking at least five firearms. Roberto Prieto, 34, pled guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June. According to prosecutors, in June 2020 and July 2021, Prieto offered firearms...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
Semi Coming From Texas, Heading to Chicago Pulled Over With 2-Tons of Weed
Everything is bigger in Texas! A semi traveling to Chicago, Illinois from Texas was pulled over in East Central Illinois...This truck was hauling TWO TONS of marijuana! NewsGazette. “This was one of the largest drug seizures in state of Illinois history.” - Capt. Stuart Shaver, administrator of the nine-county East...
Report: Maine teen charged terrorism-related for Chicago mosque-attack plot
CHICAGO — A Maine man is now facing terrorism-related charges for allegedly conspiring an attack at a Chicago mosque. According to court documents, 19-year-old Xavier Pelkey was charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists for knowing and another count of possession of explosives. Documents state the first count may carry […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for his 3rd gun case pointed a firearm at an off-duty Chicago cop, prompting the officer to open fire: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a four-time convicted felon on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case pointed a gun at an off-duty Chicago police officer this week, prompting the officer to open fire on the man’s vehicle, striking another passenger. Chicago police never revealed that someone had been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Armour Square
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago McDonald's on 95th Street, Lafayette
A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's Thursday afternoon, police said.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash
A person was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a car making a U-turn in Bronzeville on the South Side early Thursday. The accident happened about 2:35 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Chicago shooting leaves 2 wounded, man dead near 95th and Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died and two other people were hospitalized after being shot in front of a McDonald's in the near 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway on Thursday.The victims, a 27-year-old man, 29-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of 95th Street when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago Police said.The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.The 27-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Advocate...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
nwi.life
Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest
Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
Comments / 0