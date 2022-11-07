ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Report: Maine teen charged terrorism-related for Chicago mosque-attack plot

CHICAGO — A Maine man is now facing terrorism-related charges for allegedly conspiring an attack at a Chicago mosque. According to court documents, 19-year-old Xavier Pelkey was charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists for knowing and another count of possession of explosives. Documents state the first count may carry […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced to life in prison

An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
AURORA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Armour Square

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 2 wounded, man dead near 95th and Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died and two other people were hospitalized after being shot in front of a McDonald's in the near 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway on Thursday.The victims, a 27-year-old man, 29-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of 95th Street when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago Police said.The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.The 27-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest

Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
LAKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy