Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
Inside Chase Claypool's Education in Bears' Complex Offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The 26 snaps Chase Claypool played in his Bears debut were more than most expected. The 24-year-old receiver hit the playbook hard and learned as much of the Bears' offense as he could in five days with the help of quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and others.
Bears Signing Jerry Tillery Would Fit With Ryan Poles' Early Rebuild Plan
Bears signing Tillery would fit with Poles' early rebuild plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears' general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson, Teven Jenkins Questionable for Lions Game
Injury report: Johnson, Jenkins questionable for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without one of their starting cornerbacks when they take on the Lions in Week 10, and they could be without another. The Bears released their final injury report before Sunday’s game and ruled out Kindle Vildor with an ankle injury. Jaylon Johnson is also questionable to play with an oblique injury. In addition, starting right guard Teven Jenkins is questionable with a hip injury and starting defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is doubtful with a knee injury.
Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons
Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a...
Charles Oakley: ‘Mike Does Not Want to Be Your Friend, Isiah'
Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan. In return, Charles Oakley swooped in to discredit Thomas and protect...
Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins Sideline Argument Revealed on ‘Hard Knocks'
Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument revealed on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were seen getting into an argument during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, we know what was said between the two Arizona Cardinals stars. The Cardinals are the focus of...
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Focused on Basketball, Not Contract Status
Bulls' Vučević focused on basketball, not contract status originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević has been here before. The big man played the entire 2018-19 season without a contract extension, headed to unrestricted free agency. All Vučević did that season for the Orlando Magic...
Bears ‘Expanding' Chase Claypool Package, Plan to Use WR in Different Ways
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool played more than expected in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins and should see the field even more Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field. Claypool played 26 snaps against the Dolphins after only having four days with the Bears' playbook. The...
1-on-1 with Rams head coach Sean McVay on quarterback situation ahead of Cardinals game
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to Curt Sandoval about quarterback Matthew Stafford being in concussion protocol.
Why Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras Faces Winter Waiting Game
LAS VEGAS — After four days of GM meetings chatter with agents and MLB executives, perhaps the two biggest indicators of Willson Contreras’ free agent market have become clear:. The July trade market. And this one. Contreras, who is expected in the coming days to turn down Thursday’s...
Why Charlie Montoyo Is White Sox, Pedro Grifol's 1st Big Pickup
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 campaign. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until Hot Stove season to make their first...
Five Bears Bold Predictions for Second Half, Including Justin Fields' Rise
Fields' continued rise among five bold predictions for second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first half of the Bears' season had its share of ups and downs. There was the upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the dud against the Washington Commanders, and the three-game hot streak...
How Jack Sanborn's Demeanor Helped Him in First Bears Start
How Jack Sanborn's demeanor helped him in first start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn didn’t have much time to settle into his first NFL start. On his first snap as the Bears' new middle linebacker, the ball came right to him on a run play. But Sanborn was ready for it, got himself in the right place, laid a lick on the ball carrier and stopped him for a meager two-yard gain.
Josh Allen Injury Status Is ‘an Hour-To-Hour Situation,' Bills Coach Says
Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10...
Bears-Lions NFL Week 10 Game: 3 Keys for Win and Score Prediction
3 keys for Bears to beat Lionsfinal score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time in a long time, the Bears are favored to win a football game. Even though the lowly Lions are coming to town, it doesn’t mean the Bears are going to run away with an easy victory, like their surprise upset against the Patriots. The Lions feature one of the best offensive lines in the game that has both opened up big holes for their running backs, and protected Jared Goff well. For Detroit, that matches up well against the Bears’ sub par run defense and pass rush. However, if the Bears can execute on these three keys they should come away with their fourth win of the year.
Wittenmyer: The Trading-Places Deal Cubs and White Sox Can't Refuse
LAS VEGAS — After getting peppered with questions the other day at the GM meetings about several Cubs and ex-Cubs who might make nice offseason targets for his club, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn seemed almost perplexed when the questions subsided. “Wanna talk about the Cease and Eloy...
