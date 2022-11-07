Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
No Jason Brown - no problem as O'Dea rides Sirkeenan Hart to opening Class 3A playoff win
SEATTLE – The third-seeded O’Dea Fighting Irish were without the services of standout junior running back Jason Brown for more than half of a Class 3A state tournament opening-round game Friday - but that didn't slow down the Irish’s potent rushing attack. Junior Sirkeenan Hart more than made up ...
'He had a special night tonight': Malik Mason leads Germantown football in upset win over Houston
Germantown football coach Gene Robinson knew Malik Mason was due for a big night. He didn’t know when it was going to happen, just that Mason was destined for a breakout performance. It finally happened Friday, in Germantown’s 24-14 upset win over Houston (9-3) at Landers Stadium. It was the Red Devils’...
Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM
DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates scored 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime and Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points in the Wolverines’ 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties. The Eagles (1-1) were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent. Eastern Michigan coach Stan Heath did not play Bates in the team’s season-opening game on Monday and the former Michigan State assistant would not say why he sat the sophomore, who transferred last summer from Memphis.
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
SFGate
Mississippi St. 77, N. Alabama 40
N. ALABAMA (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.222, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Moore 2-7, Suzuki 2-5, Tittle 2-6, Gill 1-3, O.Jones 1-4, C.Jones 0-1, Clutter 0-1, Pegues 0-5) Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Jones 2, Pegues 2, O.Jones 2) Turnovers: 22 (Suzuki 5, Gill 3,...
SFGate
No. 5 Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70
BAYLOR (2-0) Bridges 5-7 8-8 20, Thamba 2-2 2-7 6, Cryer 2-13 1-1 7, Flagler 7-11 0-0 18, George 8-13 1-1 23, Bonner 0-3 0-0 0, Lohner 1-1 1-2 3, Ojianwuna 1-2 3-6 5, Love 1-4 0-0 3, Loveday 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 16-25 87. Halftime_Baylor 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk...
