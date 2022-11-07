ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM

DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates scored 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime and Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points in the Wolverines’ 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties. The Eagles (1-1) were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent. Eastern Michigan coach Stan Heath did not play Bates in the team’s season-opening game on Monday and the former Michigan State assistant would not say why he sat the sophomore, who transferred last summer from Memphis.
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Mississippi St. 77, N. Alabama 40

N. ALABAMA (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.222, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Moore 2-7, Suzuki 2-5, Tittle 2-6, Gill 1-3, O.Jones 1-4, C.Jones 0-1, Clutter 0-1, Pegues 0-5) Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Jones 2, Pegues 2, O.Jones 2) Turnovers: 22 (Suzuki 5, Gill 3,...
No. 5 Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70

BAYLOR (2-0) Bridges 5-7 8-8 20, Thamba 2-2 2-7 6, Cryer 2-13 1-1 7, Flagler 7-11 0-0 18, George 8-13 1-1 23, Bonner 0-3 0-0 0, Lohner 1-1 1-2 3, Ojianwuna 1-2 3-6 5, Love 1-4 0-0 3, Loveday 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 16-25 87. Halftime_Baylor 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk...
