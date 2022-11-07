ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Nick Merle
4d ago

so the government stole money that a kid had already stolen isn't this what the US government does on a daily basis to its own people 🤔

Tell the Truth
4d ago

If Silk Road’s customers are drug dealers and criminals, then it makes sense for a Chinese to steal their money. I think Zhong justified his stealing because he just toke the money from those who got their illicit money through drugs and crimes. These people are not regular businessmen. So, he believes that’s ok. There are some Chinese who has this sort of logical thinking.

mikmok89
4d ago

wasn't one of the "great" things about Bitcoin that the government couldn't trace it? 😂😂

