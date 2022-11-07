ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

24-year-old man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Norfolk

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A Chesapeake man was shot and killed in Norfolk Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 3500 block of North Military Highway in the Norvella Heights neighborhood around 2 a.m. following a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found 24-year-old Rashaan A. Brickhouse suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brickhouse died at the hospital, police said.

Police have not shared any additional details, including a description of the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Wednesday night. According to a news release, officers heard gunshots while patrolling and responded to the 1900 block of Nickerson Boulevard at 11 p.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake-police-stolen-vehicle-chase-ends-in-crash-charges/. Friday Nigh Flights Week 10 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth shooting on Broad Street leaves 1 man hurt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot in Portsmouth Thursday night. The Portsmouth Police Dept. tweeted about the incident, saying it happened in the 700 block of Broad Street. That's in the Port Norfolk section of the city. Police haven't said if the man's injuries are life-threatening and haven't...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

2 men shot on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night. This marks the second shooting in one day for the city. The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard. Police didn't say exactly what led up...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash involving tractor-trailer on Hampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Hampton Boulevard near the Midtown Tunnel. Police say the call came in around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Images from the scene show the container part of the tractor-trailer overturned in the crash at an underpass.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy