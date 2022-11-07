Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Dates, times for regional finals
All games are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
11-player regional finals
Division 1
Region 1
Grand Ledge (9-2) vs. Caledonia (10-1) at East Kentwood, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 2
Rochester Adams (10-1) at Clarkston (9-2), Friday, 7:40 p.m.
Region 3
Novi Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 4
Detroit Cass Tech (8-3) at Macomb Dakota (11-0).
Division 2
Region 1
East Lansing (8-3) at Grand Rapids Forrest Hills Central (11-0).
Region 2
Midland (10-1) at Dexter (11-0).
Region 3
Birmingham Groves (8-3) at Livonia Franklin (10-1).
Region 4
L’Anse Creuse (7-4) vs. Warren De La Salle (10-1) at Wayne State.
Division 3
Region 1
DeWitt (8-3) at Linden (7-4).
Region 2
Zeeland West (10-1) Muskegon (9-2)n Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 3
Mason (11-0) at Trenton (10-1).
Region 4
Birmingham Brother Rice (5-5) at Detroit King (7-3), Friday, 6:30.
Division 4
Region 1
Whitehall (11-0) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (11-0) at East Kentwood.
Region 2
Hastings (10-1) at Edwardsburg (10-1).
Region 3
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5-5) at Goodrich (10-1).
Region 4
Dearborn Divine Child (9-2) at Riverview (11-0).
Division 5
Region 1
Gladwin (11-0) at Muskegon Oakridge (10-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 2
Portland (10-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1).
Region 3
Flint Hamady (10-1) at Frankenmuth (11-0).
Region 4
Birmingham Detroit Country Day (7-3) at Flat Rock (8-3).
Division 6
Region 1
Negaunee (11-0) at Gladstone (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 2
Millington (10-1) at Reed City (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 3
Lansing Catholic (6-5) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (10-1).
Region 4
Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-1) vs. Clinton (11-0).
Division 7
Region 1
Ithaca (10-1) at Traverse City St. Francis (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 2
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port (10-1) at New Lothrop (9-2).
Region 3
Lawton (9-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-3).
Region 4
Napoleon (11-0) at Monroe St. Mary CC (6-5).
Division 8
Region 1
Evart (10-1) at Iron Mountain (10-1)n Saturday, noon.
Region 2
Fowler (10-1) at Ubly (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 3
White Pigeon (8-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-0).
Region 4
Sterling Heights Parkway (6-5) at Clarkston Everest (8-3), Friday, 6 p.m.
8-player semifinals
Division 1
Merrill (11-0) at Munising (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Brown City (10-1) at Martin (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division 2
Powers North Central (11-0) at Marion (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Morrice (9-2) at Mendon (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
