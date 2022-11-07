ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Dates, times for regional finals

All games are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

11-player regional finals

Division 1

Region 1

Grand Ledge (9-2) vs. Caledonia (10-1) at East Kentwood, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 2

Rochester Adams (10-1) at Clarkston (9-2), Friday, 7:40 p.m.

Region 3

Novi Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 4

Detroit Cass Tech (8-3) at Macomb Dakota (11-0).

Division 2

Region 1

East Lansing (8-3) at Grand Rapids Forrest Hills Central (11-0).

Region 2

Midland (10-1) at Dexter (11-0).

Region 3

Birmingham Groves (8-3) at Livonia Franklin (10-1).

Region 4

L’Anse Creuse (7-4) vs. Warren De La Salle (10-1) at Wayne State.

Division 3

Region 1

DeWitt (8-3) at Linden (7-4).

Region 2

Zeeland West (10-1) Muskegon (9-2)n Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Mason (11-0) at Trenton (10-1).

Region 4

Birmingham Brother Rice (5-5) at Detroit King (7-3), Friday, 6:30.

Division 4

Region 1

Whitehall (11-0) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (11-0) at East Kentwood.

Region 2

Hastings (10-1) at Edwardsburg (10-1).

Region 3

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5-5) at Goodrich (10-1).

Region 4

Dearborn Divine Child (9-2) at Riverview (11-0).

Division 5

Region 1

Gladwin (11-0) at Muskegon Oakridge (10-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Portland (10-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1).

Region 3

Flint Hamady (10-1) at Frankenmuth (11-0).

Region 4

Birmingham Detroit Country Day (7-3) at Flat Rock (8-3).

Division 6

Region 1

Negaunee (11-0) at Gladstone (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 2

Millington (10-1) at Reed City (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Lansing Catholic (6-5) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (10-1).

Region 4

Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-1) vs. Clinton (11-0).

Division 7

Region 1

Ithaca (10-1) at Traverse City St. Francis (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 2

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port (10-1) at New Lothrop (9-2).

Region 3

Lawton (9-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-3).

Region 4

Napoleon (11-0) at Monroe St. Mary CC (6-5).

Division 8

Region 1

Evart (10-1) at Iron Mountain (10-1)n Saturday, noon.

Region 2

Fowler (10-1) at Ubly (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

White Pigeon (8-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-0).

Region 4

Sterling Heights Parkway (6-5) at Clarkston Everest (8-3), Friday, 6 p.m.

8-player semifinals

Division 1

Merrill (11-0) at Munising (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Brown City (10-1) at Martin (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division 2

Powers North Central (11-0) at Marion (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Morrice (9-2) at Mendon (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

