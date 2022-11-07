Read full article on original website
County of Orange to host Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair
The County of Orange will host a Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair in early 2023. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District, has committed $10,000 to support this effort, which will help veterans and their families access valuable resources and obtain gainful employment that will lead to self-sufficiency. “I...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 11, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Highs are expected to remain in the 60s to...
Seal Beach Police Department purchases sensory kits to assist when interacting with persons with autism
The Seal Beach Police Department has purchased sensory kits to assist when interacting with individuals with autism. Research shows that sensory kits can effectively increase critical communication and comfort for individuals with autism and other special needs in high-stress situations. Even during routine interactions, contact with law enforcement may be highly stressful for those with autism. The Seal Beach Police Department recently purchased sensory kits containing handheld fidgets, a weighted lap pad, noise-canceling headphones, and an inflatable balance disc. The kits will assist officers in situations involving people with autism or related disabilities.
Save the date for upcoming Casa Youth Shelter events
Be sure and Save the Date for these upcoming Casa Youth Shelter events. We hope to see you soon!. Casa Youth Shelter’s annual Open Hearts Open House event!. Join us, Thursday, December 1, from 3p-6p for our annual winter open house! We love this opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and open our doors to our community.
County of Orange celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
To celebrate the U.S. Department of Labor’s eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), the County of Orange and Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) are hosting a series of virtual apprenticeship information sessions in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. “The County is proud to support National...
CHP investigates fatal traffic crash involving Orange County 405 Partners vehicle
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 4:43 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving an Orange County 405 Partners (OC 405 Partners) attenuator vehicle and a motorcycle, in the area of Interstate 405 northbound, south of Seal Beach Boulevard. The OC 405 Partners...
iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 partners with Southern California Wendy’s restaurants for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon to benefit Caterina’s Club
IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 announced today that Wendy’s® restaurants in Southern California have joined as a partner for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon event to benefit Caterina’s Club. The KFI PastaThon is an annual event that encourages listeners to donate money, pasta, and sauce to...
Unofficial results of Los Alamitos City Council election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
Unofficial results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
Unofficial results of Cypress School District Governing Board election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
Effective Wednesday, November 9 at 6 a.m.: All evacuation orders lifted for canyons in Bond Fire burn area
Effective Wednesday, November 9 at 6 a.m. all evacuation orders will be lifted for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area. Road closures will be lifted for all roadways in the Canyons at 6 a.m. To report storm-related issues with a County road or...
Record $2.04 billion Powerball® jackpot won near Los Angeles, three other California tickets worth $1.1 million each
One ticket in California matched all six numbers in Monday’s record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on 15 West Woodbury Road in Altadena (Los Angeles County). That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10. Joe’s Service Center will receive the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
