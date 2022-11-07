ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Seal Beach Police Department purchases sensory kits to assist when interacting with persons with autism

The Seal Beach Police Department has purchased sensory kits to assist when interacting with individuals with autism. Research shows that sensory kits can effectively increase critical communication and comfort for individuals with autism and other special needs in high-stress situations. Even during routine interactions, contact with law enforcement may be highly stressful for those with autism. The Seal Beach Police Department recently purchased sensory kits containing handheld fidgets, a weighted lap pad, noise-canceling headphones, and an inflatable balance disc. The kits will assist officers in situations involving people with autism or related disabilities.
oc-breeze.com

Save the date for upcoming Casa Youth Shelter events

Be sure and Save the Date for these upcoming Casa Youth Shelter events. We hope to see you soon!. Casa Youth Shelter’s annual Open Hearts Open House event!. Join us, Thursday, December 1, from 3p-6p for our annual winter open house! We love this opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and open our doors to our community.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

To celebrate the U.S. Department of Labor’s eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), the County of Orange and Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) are hosting a series of virtual apprenticeship information sessions in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. “The County is proud to support National...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 partners with Southern California Wendy’s restaurants for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon to benefit Caterina’s Club

IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 announced today that Wendy’s® restaurants in Southern California have joined as a partner for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon event to benefit Caterina’s Club. The KFI PastaThon is an annual event that encourages listeners to donate money, pasta, and sauce to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of Los Alamitos City Council election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of Cypress School District Governing Board election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Record $2.04 billion Powerball® jackpot won near Los Angeles, three other California tickets worth $1.1 million each

One ticket in California matched all six numbers in Monday’s record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on 15 West Woodbury Road in Altadena (Los Angeles County). That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10. Joe’s Service Center will receive the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy