The Seal Beach Police Department has purchased sensory kits to assist when interacting with individuals with autism. Research shows that sensory kits can effectively increase critical communication and comfort for individuals with autism and other special needs in high-stress situations. Even during routine interactions, contact with law enforcement may be highly stressful for those with autism. The Seal Beach Police Department recently purchased sensory kits containing handheld fidgets, a weighted lap pad, noise-canceling headphones, and an inflatable balance disc. The kits will assist officers in situations involving people with autism or related disabilities.

1 DAY AGO