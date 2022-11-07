Read full article on original website
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13
We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
3 great doughnut shops in the Birmingham metro area
Got a hankering for glazed or cake, filled or sprinkled? We’re talking about doughnuts, of course, and these sweet treats are easy to find in the Birmingham metro area. All doughnuts are not created equal, however. Doughnut fans have been known to fight over the primacy of Dunkin’ or Krispy Kreme, and indie doughnut shops have devoted customers who visit daily, coffee mugs in hand.
Birmingham football stops Venice in double overtime, wins instant classic Open Division clash 28-27
The Patriots hung on after stopping the Gondoliers on a two point conversion
birminghamtimes.com
How Birmingham’s Cody D. Short Found a Home at WBHM 90.3 FM
As the local government and community reporter for WBHM 90.3 FM Birmingham, and a native daughter of the city, Cody D. Short sees her responsibility as more than to deliver the news. “I’m personally invested in what happens to the people who live in Birmingham,” she said. “I have a...
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
wvtm13.com
Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend
Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
See the scenes from Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade
The country’s oldest Veterans Day parade celebrated its 75th anniversary in the Magic City this year, with the Budweiser Clydesdales closing out the procession of high school bands, floats, veterans groups and more. The 75th Veterans Day Parade returned to its traditional route downtown and kicked off at 11...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
alreporter.com
Birmingham Racing Commission hands out $4 million in charitable contributions
A number of Alabama charities, nonprofit organizations, schools and fire stations can do a bit more good, thanks to donations from the Birmingham Race Course Casino. Last week, BRCC and the Birmingham Racing Commission announced more than $4 million in charitable contributions, with almost all of the money originating from historical horse racing games played at the BRCC.
Bham Now
Uptown Jazz Lounge now open in Birmingham [Photos]
Earlier this year Bham Now announced that Uptown Jazz—a new jazz club formed by four Birmingham entrepreneurs—would be opening soon in The Magic City. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Uptown Jazz is officially open! Keep reading for more information. Meet Uptown Jazz 🎷. Uptown Jazz is...
Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade coming Friday: Route, schedule, what to know
The nation’s oldest Veterans Day parade is gearing up for its 75th year in downtown Birmingham with both a return to its roots and a new attraction. “Each year, we want to remember and honor our nation’s Veterans who have given so much of their lives — and some even life itself — and this year, we get to show our gratitude on a bigger scale,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation.
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
Flight from Atlanta to California diverted to Birmingham airport after ‘pressurization issues’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines Flight 1056 from Atlanta to Santa Ana, California was diverted to Birmingham Thursday afternoon after pressurization issues were reported on the plane, airport authorities have confirmed. The plane took off from Atlanta at 3:53 p.m. and landed in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m., flight records show. The plane was almost […]
What to know about the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s 30th anniversary week
The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is commemorating its 30th year. Starting Nov. 12, the BCRI will kick off a series of special events recognizing three decades of activism, education and commitment to social justice. The celebratory week includes free events for families, a day of complimentary admission to the BCRI...
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man hasn't been seen since Oct. 25
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police need help to locate a man reported missing since Oct. 25. Officials said Scott James Palmieri, 55, was last seen at 5212 Clairmont Ave. in Birmingham. Police describe Palmieri as white, about 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was wearing a...
