Watch now: ‘We need you guys’: Watch Cadillac Williams challenge the Auburn student section before the team’s game against Texas A&M

Auburn High’s performance Friday was about as balanced as it gets. The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant 48-20 win against four-seed Dothan in a Region 2-7A rematch that sent the Wolves packing.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO