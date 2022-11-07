Watch now: ‘We need you guys’: Watch Cadillac Williams challenge the Auburn student section before the team’s game against Texas A&M

Read full article on original website
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
Picks and predictions: Texas A&M at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Texas A&M, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium?. JUSTIN LEE: This one’s going...
VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Tour Auburn’s new state-of-the-art football facility
Auburn athletics offered media a tour of the school’s new football facility Friday. The Tigers are set to move into the Woltosz Football Performance Facility soon. See video from the tour here. See photos from the tour here. Auburn also offered a tour for fans at 4 p.m. Friday...
‘Best fans in college football’: Auburn announces sellout for Texas A&M game
Cadillac Williams’ first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium as Auburn’s interim head coach will be a sellout. Auburn football announced Wednesday that this weekend’s game against Texas A&M was sold out, meaning 87,000-plus will be in attendance for Williams’ first home SEC game as the Tigers’ interim.
Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M
One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football. The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus...
Buchanan wins as acting head coach for Auburn over South Alabama with Harris out ill
Damitria Buchanan picked up the win for Auburn women’s basketball as acting head coach on Thursday night, as the Tigers downed in-state opponent South Alabama 71-62 with head coach Johnnie Harris out with illness. Aicha Coulibaly scored 19 points for Auburn in the win. Freshman Kaitlyn Duhon scored 17...
Final Four: Auburn High girls flag football to host semifinal showdown with Hoover
The Auburn High girls flag football team is set to host a state semifinal showdown with Hoover on Nov. 15 at Duck Samford Stadium. The winner will advance to the state championship game at Super 7 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn High advanced to the semifinals by topping rival Central-Phenix City...
‘Whole team win’: Auburn High clicking on way into semifinal showdown with Central
Auburn High’s performance Friday was about as balanced as it gets. The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant 48-20 win against four-seed Dothan in a Region 2-7A rematch that sent the Wolves packing.
James Owens Foundation brings back about 40 of Auburn’s first Black athletes at scholarship event
In memory of James Owens, the first African American scholarship football player at Auburn University, the James Owens Foundation will be hosting a scholarship breakfast on Saturday to recognize the winners as well as the 70s Trailblazers, Auburn’s first Black athletes. This foundation was created by James Owens’ wife...
Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals
Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
Bundle up: Temperatures to dip into the 40’s during Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Temperatures will dip into the 40’s by the end of Saturday’s Auburn football game against Texas A&M and fans are advised to dress for the cold weather for the first time this season. Cold air has come through after this week’s rainy weather. Temperatures should be in the...
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
Auburn gymnastics signs five-star for third year in a row
The Auburn gymnastics team officially added three more touted prospects to the program on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period for the class of 2023. Five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness signed their letters of intent along with Bryn Bartman, and all three will be set to begin their Auburn careers in January 2024.
High school football playoffs: Auburn High hosts Dothan, Beauregard travels to UMS-Wright, more
Auburn High second Region 2; Dothan fourth Region 2. Last meeting: Auburn High won 42-14 in the regular season. Last week: Auburn High defeated Fairhope 35-17; Dothan defeated Foley 42-28 Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM) Outlook: It’s all Region 2 in the quarterfinals, as familiar foes from the region all swept...
After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory
The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory. Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.
Debbie Wood wins reelection and is ready to serve four more years as Representative of District 38
Republican incumbent Debbie Wood has been reelected as the Alabama Representative of District 38 after defeating Libertarian candidate Charles Temm Jr. in the general election on Tuesday. In Lee County, Wood had 5,332 votes or about 91.13% and Temm had 487 votes or about 8.32%. There were 32 write-in votes...
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Raising the bar: Law enforcement officers from across the state come to Opelika for training sponsored by FBI
Law enforcement officers from across the state of Alabama came to Opelika for a week-long training seminar recently sponsored by the FBI Mobile Division and cohosted by the Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Southeast Law Enforcement Development Seminar (SLEDS) is an annual...
