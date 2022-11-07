For college football fans looking for a high-scoring game in Week 11, look no further than the ACC clash between the UNC Tar Heels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The college football regular season reaches its end at the end of the month before the pivot to the conference championship games. College fans are probably looking at the schedules and planning out which games are must-watch.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO