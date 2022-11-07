ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Bacot leads second half comeback

The UNC basketball program battled its way to a victory on Friday night, powered by a strong second half performance from their senior big man. Armando Bacot was essentially a non-factor in the first half of play against the College of Charleston. In fact, the senior big man had just...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Take the Over: UNC-Wake Forest clash could be ACC’s Game of the Year

For college football fans looking for a high-scoring game in Week 11, look no further than the ACC clash between the UNC Tar Heels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The college football regular season reaches its end at the end of the month before the pivot to the conference championship games. College fans are probably looking at the schedules and planning out which games are must-watch.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Hurricanes Need to Adjust Lines After Teravainen Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes had a bounce-back victory last night against the Edmonton Oilers after losing to the Florida Panthers. The offense woke up and showed signs of life as they were provided with great goaltending. One player that showed signs of breaking out was Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen has been off...
RALEIGH, NC
