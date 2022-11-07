Read full article on original website
BBC
Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death
A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats. East Midlands Ambulance...
BBC
Nine arrested after raid on illegal Leicester tobacco factory
Nine men have been arrested after police uncovered one of the UK's biggest ever illegal tobacco factories in Leicester. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said they were assisted by Polish police during the raid on the "state-of-the-art factory" last month. More than 8.5 tonnes of tobacco was removed, and nine...
BBC
Downham stabbing death: George David, 16, sought by police
A 16-year-old boy has been named as a murder suspect after a man was stabbed in south-east London. Officers want to speak to George David over the killing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Downham on 4 November. The teenager, from Downham, has links to both Bromley and Orpington, the...
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
'Horrifying' freezer dumped in Darlington was full of dead pigeons
A chest freezer stuffed full of dead wood pigeons has been found dumped in a residential street. Darlington Borough Council workers made the grim find when they were called to the rear of Roseberry Street and Greenbank Road on Wednesday. It is thought the birds, which numbered more than a...
BBC
Mexico violence: At least nine dead in attack on bar
Gunmen have burst into a bar in Central Mexico and killed at least nine people, local media report. The attack happened on Wednesday night in the Lexuz bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state. Neighbours said at least seven gunmen had stormed into the venue at 21:20 local time...
BBC
Iran protester: 'We could hear the beatings and screams in jail'
Anti-government protests in Iran have entered an eighth week, despite a crackdown by security forces in which local human rights activists say at least 328 people have been killed and 14,800 others have been detained. One female protester in her 20s, who spent a week in prison and was recently...
BBC
Appeal to identify woman fatally struck by car 47 years ago
A woman who was killed when she was struck by a car 47 years ago has still not been identified, a charity said. Locate International has appealed for information about the woman, who was struck by one or more vehicles on the A1 near Baldock, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 18 February 1975.
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive faces further rape allegation
A man who denies being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi is facing further allegations of rape and sexual assault. Authorities in Utah are seeking the extradition of the 35-year-old man, who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year. They allege he is Mr Rossi, who has been accused of raping...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday...
BBC
Man accused of murders in 1993 after new DNA data
A "prolific burglar" has gone on trial accused of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago following new DNA techniques, a court has heard. Danville Neil, 65, is accused of killing Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993.
BBC
Charles Bronson granted public parole hearing
One of the UK's longest-serving prisoners has been granted a Parole Board hearing which will take place in public next year. Charles Bronson, 69, who now uses the name Salvador, is serving a life term at HMP Woodhill in Buckinghamshire. Reforms in the law allowing hearings to take place in...
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
Lorry driver cleared of £33m onion ring cocaine smuggling
A man has been found not guilty of trying to smuggle cocaine worth £33m into the UK through the Channel Tunnel. Piotr Perzenowski, 31, a lorry driver from Mazowieckie in Poland, had been charged with smuggling Class A drugs. He was arrested at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone...
BBC
Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence. Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December. He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
BBC
Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
