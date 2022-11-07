ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

95.3 MNC

Michigan City Police make two major felony arrests

Michigan City police officers working a special saturation patrol to curb gun violence and other drug and weapon-related offenses have made two major felony arrests. Bryley Langford, 31, of Michigan City, was pulled over for driving violation and, inside the car, police found narcotics and a stolen handgun. Langford, who...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police seize drugs, firearms and cash

South Bend Police officers from the Strategic Focus Unit along with Uniform Patrol and ATF recovered a large number of drugs, including approximately 1/2 oz of heroin/fentanyl, 1 oz of cocaine, 500 THC vapes and 7 1/2 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and more than $7,000. South Bend Police executed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for November 11, 2022

This week’s Fugitive Friday features William Winters, Raymond Angotti, Orlando Bradley Jr and Jamie Melendez. William Winters is wanted for robbery resulting in bodily injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for violating a court order for the original conviction of robbery. Orlando Bradley Jr. is wanted for failing to appear...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
ROSELAND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $200. William Winters is wanted for Robbery resulting in Bodily Injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for Violating a Court Order...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
ELKHART, IN

