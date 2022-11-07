Read full article on original website
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders
The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo
Judge and Rizzo now have 10 days to accept or reject the one-year, $19.65 million offer, and if either or both do so and sign elsewhere, the Yankees would get compensation draft pick (or two) following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
NBC Sports
Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason
This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Corey Kluber had reportedly appeared as a potential target on the Chicago Cubs free agent radar.
Scott Boras: ‘A very risky proposition’ for Red Sox not to keep Xander Bogaerts
LAS VEGAS -- As he often does at the beginning of free agency, super agent Scott Boras used puns, pop culture references and dad jokes to tout his available clients at the general managers meetings Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts was no exception. Boras referenced Bogaerts’ “uncle” Humphrey (the famous actor, who...
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Red Sox fans won't like the sound of these two team's reportedly vying for Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff
The Boston Red Sox have hired Andrew Wright away from the New York Yankees as a minor league field coordinator.
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Making the case for the Red Sox to sign Willson Contreras
If the Red Sox want to save resources this winter, they could assign catching responsibilities to the tandem of Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. This approach comes with considerable risk, since McGuire is a career backup and Wong has barely played above Triple A, but they wouldn't even cost $2 million between them, leaving more money to address deficiencies elsewhere, especially on the pitching staff.
5 Red Sox non-tender candidates with uncertain futures
Who will the Boston Red Sox non-tender at the November 18 deadline?. By November 18, MLB teams will decide which pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players will be tendered contracts. For arbitration-eligible players, such as Rafael Devers, the actual salary will be determined later. In cases like his, it’s simply a formality...
James Paxton exercises his player option with Red Sox
BOSTON -- Last week, the Red Sox declined a two-year club option on pitcher James Paxton. But the lefty will remain a member of the team in 2023.Paxton exercised his own player option for the upcoming season on Wednesday. The Red Sox will now pay the southpaw $4 million for the 2023 season.Paxton never pitched for Boston last season. He wasn't expected to return to the big leagues until late in the season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but then suffered a lat strain in his first and only rehab start in August. He was shut down for the rest of the year after the injury. At just $4 million, Paxton could be a huge steal for Boston in 2023 -- so long as he actually pitches for the team. The 34-year-old owns a 57-33 record and 3.59 ERA over his nine Major League seasons, and if healthy, Paxton could give the Red Sox a talented and serviceable arm for the middle of their rotation.But "if healthy" is a big if, considering Paxton has pitched just 21.2 innings since the start of the 2020 season.
Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster
The Red Sox added an intriguing young utility man to the squad's 40-man roster Thursday afternoon
FanSided
