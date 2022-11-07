ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden’s foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers’ bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […] The post Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers

Paul George has been in an offensive groove over the last week-and-a-half, winning Player of the Week last week. When the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers took center-stage in LA, not even the pesky defender in Patrick Beverley could slow him down. George finished Wednesday’s win over the Lakers with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting […] The post Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20

Through 10 games, the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers — and the 20th season for LeBron James — has literally been a painful experience. Anthony Davis is playing through a sore back that has caused him to miss one game and parts of others. Multiple Lakers have dealt with a non-COVID illness, including […] The post LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of De’Aaron Fox’s goals coming into the season was to make sure he avoided a slow start. The Sacramento guard has definitely accomplished that and is helping the Sacramento Kings find their groove. Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists as the Kings rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers. “He can flat out go. I’m glad everybody is starting to see a little bit of it while we’re waiting games,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane

After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit […] The post ‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ major surprise

A familiar face surprised Marcus Smart at his charity event on Thursday night, and it’s sure to make every fan of the Boston Celtics smile. Two-time All-Star and Celtics hero Isaiah Thomas returned to Boston for Smart’s annual bowling bash. Although several celebrities attend the event and help raise money for the reigning DPOY’s YounGameChanger […] The post Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ major surprise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nic Claxton’s breakout could present difficult questions for Nets down the line

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has adopted this mindset with Ben Simmons returning from a knee ailment amid a Brooklyn hot streak. Vaughn said Friday that Simmons will continue to come off the bench during a back-t0-back in Los Angeles this weekend. Simmons has struggled to open the […] The post Nic Claxton’s breakout could present difficult questions for Nets down the line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury

Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry replicates Michael Jordan’s old-man record from 20 years ago

Stephen Curry came up clutch for the Golden State Warriors in their comeback victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. In the process, he even replicated an old-man record that Michael Jordan last achieved way back in 2002. The Warriors sharpshooter finished with 40 points to propel the Dubs to the 106-101 win over […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry replicates Michael Jordan’s old-man record from 20 years ago appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: LeBron James’ latest Kyrie Irving tweets add fuel to Lakers trade fire

Apparently, LeBron James’ recent show of support for Kyrie Irving sent quite a strong message to some people in NBA circles and within the Los Angeles Lakers organization. To recall, James recently took to Twitter to ask for Irving’s suspension to be lifted. When the Nets star was suspended over his promotion of an antisemtic film, he quickly apologized and admitted his mistake. However, Brooklyn has since released a checklist containing the requirements the star guard must fulfill in order to be reinstated.
Tyrese Haliburton stops by WWE SmackDown, wants to take a bump

Tyrese Haliburton is a professional basketball player. Initially drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the lottery of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Iowa State product was traded to the Indiana Pacers in a controversial move for Damontas Sabonis back in February of 2022 and has since gone on to become the featured player of Rick Carlisle’s rebuilding squad.
