LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of De’Aaron Fox’s goals coming into the season was to make sure he avoided a slow start. The Sacramento guard has definitely accomplished that and is helping the Sacramento Kings find their groove. Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists as the Kings rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers. “He can flat out go. I’m glad everybody is starting to see a little bit of it while we’re waiting games,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

