ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 120, L.A. Lakers 114

SACRAMENTO (120) Barnes 3-7 6-6 13, Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 9-15 3-3 21, Fox 13-19 4-5 32, Huerter 6-13 0-1 16, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Metu 4-8 1-2 10, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Monk 3-7 2-2 8, T.Davis 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 45-87 18-21 120. L.A. LAKERS (114) Brown...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of De’Aaron Fox’s goals coming into the season was to make sure he avoided a slow start. The Sacramento guard has definitely accomplished that and is helping the Sacramento Kings find their groove. Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists as the Kings rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers. “He can flat out go. I’m glad everybody is starting to see a little bit of it while we’re waiting games,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 106, Cleveland 101

CLEVELAND (101) E.Mobley 8-15 4-5 20, LeVert 4-11 1-2 11, Allen 6-8 1-2 13, Garland 5-19 4-4 15, Mitchell 10-20 6-6 29, Osman 0-4 0-2 0, Love 3-10 1-2 9, Okoro 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 37-92 19-26 101. GOLDEN STATE (106) D.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 8-13 3-3 20, Looney...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

NO. 18 VIRGINIA 89, MONMOUTH 42

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .390, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Ball 1-2, Holmstrom 1-2, Collins 1-4, Allen 0-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Foster 3, Sandhu 3, Vuga 3, Allen 2, Ball 2, Collins 2, Doyle 2, Ruth). Steals:...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Porterville Recorder

NO. 15 AUBURN 67, SOUTH FLORIDA 59

Percentages: FG .355, FT .520. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Miguel 2-3, Conwell 0-1, Chaplin 0-2, Bryant 0-3, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Bryant 4, Chaplin 4, Harris 2, Walker 2, Conwell, Hines, Miguel, Tchewa). Steals: 10 (Bryant 4, Chaplin, Conwell, Hines,...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Grambling St. 83, Colorado 74

COLORADO (1-1) da Silva 1-6 2-2 4, Lovering 0-2 1-2 1, Clifford 7-12 0-0 15, Hadley 4-8 4-6 12, Simpson 5-16 3-4 16, Gabbidon 5-9 1-2 11, Hammond 1-5 3-3 6, O'Brien 1-1 2-2 4, Wright 1-3 1-3 3, Ruffin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-62 19-26 74. GRAMBLING ST. (2-0)
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 MICHIGAN 88, EASTERN MICHIGAN 83

Percentages: FG .453, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Bates 3-6, Geeter 1-1, Farrakhan 1-2, Billingsley 0-1, Acuff 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovejoy, Randle). Turnovers: 11 (Farrakhan 4, Bates 3, Geeter 2, Billingsley, Lovejoy). Steals: 7 (Geeter 3, Lovejoy 2, Acuff, Farrakhan). Technical Fouls:...
MICHIGAN STATE
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio 111, Milwaukee 93

Percentages: FG .327, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Carter 5-7, Lopez 3-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Ibaka 1-3, Nwora 1-4, Portis 1-4, Hill 0-5, Matthews 0-5, Beauchamp 0-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 5 (Lopez 2, Matthews 2, Hill). Turnovers: 13 (Lopez 5, Carter 4, Portis 2, Hill,...
Porterville Recorder

STONY BROOK 86, MIAMI-HAMILTON 65

Percentages: FG .418, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Goss 7-11, Taylor 1-1, Bradley 1-2, Keehan 1-2, Marchal 1-7, Scantland 0-1, Turner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Goss 4, Bradley 3, Marchal 2). Steals: 6 (Goss 3, Bradley, Keehan, Scantland). Technical Fouls: None.
STONY BROOK, NY
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 58

Percentages: FG .385, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Simmons 4-5, Allen 2-2, Jackson 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Daniels 0-1, Madden 0-2, Steele 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 20 (Cameron 5, Simmons 5, Jackson 4, Daniels 2, Allen, Dibba, Madden, Muoneke). Steals: 11 (Cameron 4,...
ABILENE, TX
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 114, Minnesota 103

Percentages: FG .468, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Edwards 3-4, Forbes 2-3, McDaniels 2-4, Prince 1-3, Towns 1-4, Anderson 1-5, Nowell 0-3, Russell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McDaniels 2, Anderson, Prince). Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 4, Gobert 4, Russell 3, Edwards, Nowell, Towns). Steals:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Boston 131, Denver 112

Percentages: FG .457, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Caldwell-Pope 5-7, Jokic 2-4, Reed 1-1, B.Brown 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Murray 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-6, Cancar 0-1, Nnaji 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jordan). Turnovers: 5 (Jokic 2, B.Brown, Nnaji, Reed). Steals: 3 (B.Brown 2, Nnaji).
Porterville Recorder

St. Thomas (MN) 83, Chicago St. 61

CHICAGO ST. (0-2) Kacuol 0-2 0-0 0, Cardet 7-11 2-4 18, Corbett 6-13 2-2 15, Davis 2-6 0-1 4, Weaver 3-10 3-4 10, Jean-Charles 2-9 2-3 6, Johnson 2-6 2-2 6, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Meran 1-4 0-0 2, Arneaud 0-0 0-0 0, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Blount 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 11-16 61.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 80, SOUTH ALABAMA 74

Percentages: FG .508, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (White 3-5, Franklin 2-4, Kearing 1-3, Parham 1-3, Moore 0-1, Brown 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Samuel 3, Franklin, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Moore 6, Jones 2, Parham 2, Samuel 2, White 2, Kearing). Steals:...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Porterville Recorder

NORTHERN COLORADO 80, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 77

Percentages: FG .475, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Abdul-Mateen 2-4, Romer Rosario 2-4, T.Lewis 1-1, Williams 1-2, Demonia 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dodd 2, Demonia). Turnovers: 13 (Dodd 4, Roberts 3, Demonia 2, Abdul-Mateen, Peavy,...
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 ALABAMA 95, LIBERTY 59

Percentages: FG .327, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Porter 2-2, Peebles 2-5, Venzant 1-3, Robinson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Rode 1-5, Cleveland 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Spell 0-1, Warfield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McGhee). Turnovers: 13 (Cleveland 3, McGhee 3, Peebles 2, Jackson, Preston, Robinson,...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy