David Ramirez
4d ago
this is why we need the wall this is why we need border control this is why we need to fund the police all three things all at once and the main thing is get them fools out of the White House
fox7austin.com
$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death
KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
fox7austin.com
21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating
KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KWTX
Killeen police search for missing man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
fox44news.com
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
fox44news.com
Woman charged with assault, threatening bloodbath with knife
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 47-year-old woman is charged with assault and with threatening a “bloodbath” while displaying a knife at a local motel. Dorothy Jean Isabel remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday – on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.
KWTX
Authorities investigate deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Authorities are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident in Marlin. It happened at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Highway 7 East. The road was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened. Texas DPS troopers, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marlin...
KWTX
U-Haul driver shot by police officers attempted to strike patrol units, Temple police say
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a U-Haul truck who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit along I-35 before he was shot by two police officers is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Temple police, Texas Rangers conclude critical incident investigation
Law enforcement has concluded an investigation after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-35 while attempting to avoid pursuing officers in June.
navarrocountygazette.com
Manslaughter Incident Reported in Corsicana
On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 7:39 p.m., the Corsicana Police 911 Operators received two reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 Blk of N. 26th. The first officer arrived in the area approximately three minutes later. A search of the area failed to locate the shooter, nor were there any witnesses as to the exact location of where the shots were fired.
fox44news.com
Woman chased by man with machete
ROSS, Texas (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 58-year-old man accused of chasing and threatening a woman with a machete, then hitting her with the sheath instead. Kenneth Peterson remained in the McLennan County Jail on...
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
fox44news.com
Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
