ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy