Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn

Guest
4d ago
Don’t worry: Cleveland lost this major company, but at least they have “tree equity” and many miles of bike lanes!!
5
Infidel
4d ago
Urkel J. Bibb will turn the building into affordable housing for the welfare hood rats.
7
jadranko cvetovac
4d ago
do u blame them with all this crime and anti business leadership in city
7
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Liz Ferro, founder of Cleveland-based Girls With Sole, wins Toyota ‘hero’ award
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Liz Ferro recounts her challenging times as a youth, it is evident that the driving force for her to start Girls With Sole in 2009 came from a very personal place. Girls With Sole allows young women to participate in sports to help them overcome the...
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by Ohio police ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
University Heights names its 2022 Civic Awards recipients: Press Run
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Heights Civic Awards winners: The city of University Heights has announced the winners of this year’s annual Civic Awards. Here is the list of who will be recognized at a ceremony to be held the evening of Nov. 16 in the Jardine Room on the campus of John Carroll University.
New stores and food options coming to Tower City Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tower City Center in Cleveland is welcoming multiple new tenants – including a Cavs Team Shop. This store will be open while the team’s official location undergoes a complete renovation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to a press release.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Jennifer Goldman of Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Cleveland chapter will lead the international women’s food, beverage hospitality organization
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Les Dames d’Escoffier International has named Jennifer Goldman new president of the organization. Goldman is a member of the Cleveland chapter of LDEI, the largest professional and philanthropic association of women in the global food, beverage, and hospitality industry. Goldman is there former president of the...
YMCA of Greater Cleveland branches collecting hygiene products for homeless
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The YMCA seeks to benefit its members and the community in “mind, body and spirit,” according to Kelly Reed, membership director for the nine branches in Greater Cleveland. But few things are as dispiriting as not being able to keep that body clean and healthy....
Parallax in Tremont closing for now; restaurateur Bruell calls business climate ‘off the rails’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Parallax in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is closed because of the ongoing labor crisis, though Zack Bruell, who owns the restaurant with his son Julian, says he is considering reopening. “In my mind, I’m down but not out,” he said.
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX scores early sign up bonus package
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is now fewer than two months away, but Caesars already launched a corresponding bonus offer. This Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo...
Final days for Cleveland Pizza Week
If you didn't already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.
Retirement community desperate for relief as monthly HOA fees soar
Several residents of the Twin Lakes Manufactured Housing Community reached out to News 5 with concerns about their property management company drastically increasing monthly fees.
Late-arriving winter means holidays are nearly upon us: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess it’s time to think about the upcoming holidays. With such warm weather up until now, Christmas shopping seemed like a long way off. It’s not. I like the idea of bidding on non-profit auction items or raffles as a way to shop for everyone in one swoop. Pick a great multi-item source and bid. Who knows? Even if you don’t win, you’ve helped a good cause.
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Cleveland Public Library celebrates the opening of its Hough branch with the help of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Public Library’s Hough branch is opening its doors to the public. To celebrate the occasion, the library will offer the public an array of activities, a live performance from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, and even a few words from the world-renowned poet, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni.
Behind the camera with News Channel 5 videographer Mike Harris
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Mike Harris, Assistant Chief Photographer for News Channel 5, talked with Cleveland Media Academy students on Nov. 5 about his career in the news and the importance of the people behind the camera. Since he was young, Harris has had a strong love for videography and photography....
