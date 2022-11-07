ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas – A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH – U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the...
