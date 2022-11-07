Read full article on original website
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas – A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH – U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the...
Governor Youngkin responds to Former President Trump saying his name ‘sounds Chinese’
RICHMOND, Va. – Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to make some comments about Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin just days after the elections. Trump said the last name Youngkin “sounds Chinese,” and claimed Youngkin couldn’t have won the race without his support. During the...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
After the U.S. Senate race in Arizona was called for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly over Republican challenger Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump criticized the result.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Permanent DC thinks it's back in business
Laura Ingraham discusses the implications midterms had on populism after Republicans' "disappointing" results Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on midterm election results
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden is set to deliver remarks from the White House on the midterm election results. He is scheduled to begin his speech at 4 p.m. – you can watch his speech here when it begins.
Maricopa County elections official pushes back on allegations of misconduct in vote counting
The chairman of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, pushed back on allegations of misconduct from Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona on Friday night.
Police Lab Finds Nothing In Envelope Kari Lake Campaign Said Held 'Suspicious' Powder
The envelope had reportedly been sent to the GOP gubernatorial candidate's Arizona campaign headquarters.
