ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Northwestern 63, N. Illinois 46

N. ILLINOIS (0-2) Durosinmi 0-3 0-2 0, Coit 3-9 1-1 9, Crump 1-3 0-0 2, Nutter 3-9 1-4 7, Williams 7-18 5-5 19, Amos 2-6 0-0 5, Ibarguen 1-3 2-2 4, Thornton 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 9-14 46. NORTHWESTERN (2-0) Beran 5-10 3-6 15, Verhoeven...
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy