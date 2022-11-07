ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jumble Puzzles with Bugs and Pigs

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
 4 days ago
Play this week’s Jumble Puzzles with Bugs and Pigs. Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up – or share the challenge with a favorite youngster.

Build your brain

Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9cfP_0j1nRkLK00

ANSWERS BELOW

And the Classic JUMBLE with performing pigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THzw0_0j1nRkLK00

ANSWERS BELOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04608S_0j1nRkLK00

Jumble for Kids Answers

BET

GERM

RUSH

TILT

Surprise puzzle answer

The insects that were just throwing their trash on the ground were – LITTER BUGS

Classic Jumble Answers

PITCH

BURRO

MIGHTY

INFANT

Surprise puzzle answer

Answers: The pigs who put on the musical loved to – HAM IT UP

Much more than just the Jumble brain teaser game

For mental fitness and fun, BoomerMagazine.com presents Boomer Brain Games for baby boomers, a regularly updated mix of puzzles and quizzes to stimulate your mind and your sense of joy. We offer classic games such as Jumble and Boggle, a cartoon caption contest, and crossword puzzles and trivia quizzes with a hearty dose of baby boomer pop culture. Or head over to our sister publication, Seniors Guide, and play Sudoku online, updated every day!

The Benefits of Dancing: Do It for Your Brain!

At 75, Shirley wants to maintain her mental acuity for as long as possible. That’s why she doesn’t spend her Wednesday and Friday nights playing Scrabble or Sudoku like some of her friends at the retirement community. Instead, she puts on her dancing shoes and heads to the community center to learn the tango, the cha-cha or a Viennese waltz. By dancing, Shirley’s keeping not only her body in shape, but also her brain!

