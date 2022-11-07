Read full article on original website
Rudy Guiliani thinks U.P. should be part of Wisconsin
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Former mayor of NYC Rudy Guiliani thinks the Upper Peninsula might fair better as part of Wisconsin. “It really looks like the northern part of [Michigan] should belong to Wisconsin,” Giuliani says. “I wonder if they’ve ever had a land dispute about that, Michigan and Wisconsin.”
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson post-election press conference
DETROIT (WILX) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held an in-person press conference in Detroit Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on Michigan’s election. Benson faced Republican Kristina Karamo in the race for Secretary of State. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
Recapping Michigan’s Election Day results
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday was Election Day and we’re taking a look at how counties in mid-Michigan voted. Some counties flipped from red to blue, while counties that may have been a shoo-in for one candidate had surprising results and races that ended up being closer than anticipated.
Governor Whitmer to hold reelection victory speech following projected win
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press and NBC project Governor Whitmer to win the Governor race for Michigan. Governor Whitmer’s campaign announced that Governor Whitmer will hold a victory speech at Motor City Casino located in Detroit on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Incumbent Governor Whitmer, who defeated...
Proposal 2 passes in Michigan midterms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has projected that Proposal 2 has passed on the ballot in the 2022 Michigan Midterms. Proposal 2 would add several voting and election policies to the Michigan Constitution. It would also add language regarding additional voting-related rights. Proposal 2 would add the following...
Whitmer projected to win Governor race for Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who defeated Republican Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan’s governor. Whitmer was first elected to Michigan State Senate in 2006 after serving in the Michigan House for six years. In 2018,...
Michigan votes to preserve abortion access
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Results are in. The majority of voters in Michigan said ‘yes’ to the most controversial issue on the ballot. Proposal 3 passed with 57% of the expected vote. That means abortion will now be a constitutional right in Michigan. “I’m so relieved. To me,...
Democrats to control Michigan Legislature following 2022 Election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters came out in record numbers Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have a Democratic-controlled Legislature to work with during her second term. On Jan. 1, Democrats take control of the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan Senate. The last time Democrats...
Meet Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year - Travis Snyder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine walking around lake Michigan not once, but two separate times. Travis Snyder made those hikes and more to raise money for veterans’ mental health services. His dedication to the cause landed him the title of Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. When Travis...
Michigan Representatives introduce Bills to label classrooms for emergencies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representatives Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) and Graham Filler (R-Clinton County) introduced House Bills will be used to clearly mark the exterior of school buildings for first responders. Under the House Bill 6509, school administrators would install high-visibility markers to identify doors, classrooms, and other rooms...
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,992 new cases, 168 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down for the seventh consecutive week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,992 new cases of COVID and 168 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about...
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Northern Michigan man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at cell phone stores as part of $5 million extortion plot
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Whittemore man was sentenced Wednesday for crimes related to a $5 million extortion plot in which the defendant placed shrapnel-filled pipe bombs outside of cell phone stores in Sault Ste Marie and Cheboygan. Eastern District of Michigan United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison and...
59 Troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing to serve Michiganders, 59 troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. The ceremony took place in Lansing where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker. Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), gave the Oath of Office to 59 people who will begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state starting next week.
In My View: 8 Mid-Michigan teams in state high school football tournament
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of all the sports events this weekend, how about 8 mid Michigan teams in the state high school football tournament?. I thought they’d have success last weekend in the districts, but all of them, in my view, have perilous games this week because they are all on the road against teams with terrific records and all are unfamiliar because they are not from this area. Jackson Lumen Christi and DeWitt to me have the best chances to win and advance to the semi-finals, but I see no sure lock wins from anyone in our area but we wish them all the best anyway and there are for sure plenty of surprises at this point of the state tournament each year.
Watch: First Alert Winter Survival Guide
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow and ice can make Michigan a winter wonderland, but our weather can also be dangerous. The News 10 First Alert Weather Team will help you and your family prepare for winter’s worst. The First Alert Winter Survival Guide can be seen in the video...
Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on I-94. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94, just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan that fled toward Jackson. The...
Michigan golfers enjoy one last round before the winter weather hits
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - People are enjoying the last few days of nice weather in Mid-Michigan. Thursday was a record-breaking day in Lansing, it reached a high of 75 degrees. And with pleasant weather comes the extension of summer sports. At Eldorado Golf course in Mason, golfers enjoyed one last round before the winter weather hits.
Schools Rule: Wilkshire Early Learning Center host family fun science activity
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Teachers at Haslett Public Schools are teaching kids problem-solving skills. Kids are learning this skill by building items to help “Toy-Story” movie characters get out of certain situations. Wilkshire Early Learning Center in Haslett hosted the family fun science activity. Kindergarten and first-grade students...
