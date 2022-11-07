LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of all the sports events this weekend, how about 8 mid Michigan teams in the state high school football tournament?. I thought they’d have success last weekend in the districts, but all of them, in my view, have perilous games this week because they are all on the road against teams with terrific records and all are unfamiliar because they are not from this area. Jackson Lumen Christi and DeWitt to me have the best chances to win and advance to the semi-finals, but I see no sure lock wins from anyone in our area but we wish them all the best anyway and there are for sure plenty of surprises at this point of the state tournament each year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO