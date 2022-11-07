ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
FanSided

The NBA has released their new City Jerseys and the Cleveland Cavalier’s is among the worst

The NBA has revealed their City Edition uniforms for this season and the Cleveland Cavaliers are near the bottom of the pack. The NBA has unveiled their 2022-2023 City Edition uniforms, and some are pretty awesome. Some aren’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers had theirs leaked a bit ago, and their new base jerseys are pretty solid, all things considered, the new Cities aren’t great. Granted, the 2020-2021 Rock Hall-inspired jerseys did grow on me, these “Land” ones are less likely to.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy