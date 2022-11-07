Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off its 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Signature Salads with Salad Station
The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!. “With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
WALA-TV FOX10
Over the Moon Bridal Boutique
Sisters, Corinna and Elizabeth, were born and raised in Mobile. Each spent their early careers in education, but have always had passion and interest in the retail industry, specifically bridal couture and evening gowns. After years of discussing the possibility of going into business together and recognizing a need in the Port City for a bridal boutique, the vision for Over the Moon was born. Corinna and Elizabeth are thrilled to welcome and assist brides from all over the Southeast in finding that ‘over the moon’ joy after finding the wedding gown they have always envisioned.
WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Power of Giving event a big success in Summerdale
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the 17th year, Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers hosted the Power of Giving event Thursday, November 10, 2022. Blood and food were collected throughout the day to nourish bodies and save lives. It takes less than 30 minutes of your time and can...
WALA-TV FOX10
Residents want City of Mobile to trap and eliminate growing coyote population
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coyote encounters have been an ongoing issue for a couple of years here in Mobile. Jacob Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive near Gate 1 of the University of Mobile and says the problem has only gotten worse. “The coyotes were using my yard -- crossing my...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
DISL urges boaters to be extra cautious and watch for manatees
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Island Sea Lab is spreading the word after they say a manatee found dead in Orange Beach was killed by a passing boat. The sea lab says boat strikes are one of the leading causes of human-related mortalities for manatees. With November being Manatee Awareness Month, the sea lab asks the public to be extra cautious as manatees begin to migrate more toward the shore.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Experience the Oyster presented by Murder Point Oysters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lane Zirlott, the VP of Operations for Murder Point Oysters, joined us on Studio10 to talk about a big upcoming event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. It’s called Experience the Oyster and is presented by Murder Point Oysters. Click on the interview to learn...
WALA-TV FOX10
UMS-Wright honors veterans during Veterans Day assembly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in our area spent the day honoring veterans. At UMWS-Wright, a line of students greeted veterans, waving flags and cheering. UMS-Wright alum and former special forces major Brad Israel was the guest speaker. “Walking through and seeing what it means to these students and these...
WALA-TV FOX10
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
WALA-TV FOX10
USCT Heritage Trail opening at Historic Blakeley State Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Historic Blakeley State Park Director Mike Bunn joined us on Studio10 to discuss the opening of the new USCT Heritage Trail and an opening ceremony taking place on November 12th. The USCT heritage trail is a new cultural heritage resource featuring nearly two miles of trails...
WALA-TV FOX10
Record highs for Friday, but chill comes Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rest of your Veterans Day will be flirting with record highs reaching the low 80s. You’ll go from needing the air conditioner to needing the heater this weekend. The chill arrives with a cold front diving in Saturday morning. There will be a few isolated showers mixed in, but the coverage of rain will be around 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s, but the winds will ramp up ahead of and behind the cold front. Temps will drop to the upper 30s by dawn on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees but the sky will be Sunny for your Sunday plans. Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope High School holds special tribute for veterans
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Veterans Day is tomorrow, but students at Fairhope High School held a special tribute for the men and women who served our country, Thursday morning. The tribute started with the girls’ ensemble singing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”. There were many special moments throughout...
WALA-TV FOX10
Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics. The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Temperatures on the way down; Nicole will not impact us
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Conditions started off much better this morning, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Daytime highs today are expected to max out in the lower-to-mid 70s, with peaks of sunshine and increased cloud cover. We could use some more rain, but we won’t see any as a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Blue Angels gearing up for final show of the season in Pensacola this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The beloved Blue Angels are donning their iconic blue suits for the last show of their season this weekend in Pensacola, Fla. The Blue Angels are coming home after a full year of traveling the world to perform in several countries-- now, they’re concluding their season with a grand finale in their own backyard.
