LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night. The Wildcats (2-0) played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year's consensus national player of the year, who's recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month. Coach John Calipari said after the game that Tshiebwe was ahead of schedule but it wasn't clear whether he would be available Tuesday night against Michigan State in Indianapolis.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO