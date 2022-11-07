ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office: Estranged husband charged with capital murder in Alabama woman’s death

By Maggie Matteson
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man in Limestone County has been charged with capital murder after the death of his wife on Saturday.

According to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch received a call regarding a shooting on the 1400 block of Chris Way.

Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene and notified investigations.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, had already been transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Vernon Lee Allred, 55, her estranged husband, was identified as the offender who fled the scene.

Deputies located Tracie’s estranged husband, Vernon Lee Allred, a short distance from the scene. He was hiding with the murder weapon. He was taken into custody without incident.

Allred has been charged with capital murder, and is being held at Limestone County Detention Center without bond.

