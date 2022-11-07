Read full article on original website
Who Is The Bride on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 7
The Masked Singer was finally back on Wednesday this week, now that there are no pesky baseball playoff games to get in the way. "Hall of Fame Night" introduced three new singers to the field, kicking off with The Bride, a pink dinosaur in a wedding gown! The elaborate costume did not stop The Bride from doing so well that he will be moving on to the next round. The Bride's identity was not revealed, but there were plenty of clues about who he is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for The Bride on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Hulu Renews Comedy Series for Second Season
Hulu is doubling down on its comedy content. After greenlighting new seasons of hit shows like Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, the streamer is renewing its commitment to comedy titles once again. On Thursday, Hulu renewed This Fool for a second season set to run 10 episodes, Deadline confirmed. The renewal comes three months after the Chris Estrada-led comedy series dropped its 10-episode debut season on the platform.
'Married at First Sight' Expert Pastor Cal Wants to 'Slap Some Sense' Into Mitch in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Pastor Cal Roberson wanted to "slap some sense into" Mitch as the marriage expert watched the newlywed's relationship with wife Krysten crumble to the point of divorce. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new reunion episode, Pastor Cal admits he feels bad for Krysten after she tells everyone the pairing just didn't "make sense."
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 11)
A new weekend means a new round of additions headed to the Netflix streaming library, and this weekend, the streamer is set to roll out nine new additions. The roster of new titles will begin arriving on Friday and includes seven new and returning Netflix original series, films, and documentaries, including everything from Season 2 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron to a new true crime title, Capturing the Killer Nurse.
'CSI: Vegas': Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon on Marg Helenberger's Return, Vegas as a Backdrop and Season 2 Expectations (Exclusive)
CSI: Vegas is giving fans all they want in more. Now in its second season, the sequel to the Network's global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation uses Vegas as an integral part of the storyline. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, and dark threats that come with Sin City, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads her well-equipped team of Crime Scene Investigators – Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra), Chris Park (Jay Lee), and Beau Finado (Lex Medlin). They use science to solve some of the craziest cases imaginable. Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) returns to help the CSIs face off with a dealer of death who is planning to beat the odds in Las Vegas. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.
Emily Blunt’s ‘The English’ Is the Prettiest Show on TV
Article Intro. Language: This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Diane Lockhart abandoning us in our time of need.The most beautiful new show on TV.The Twitter mess is horrible…but also funny?We have thoughts about People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”The good news that we all deserve.OK, The English Is Really Freaking PrettyThere’s a lot of darkness on TV these days. As in, I can’t see a damned thing.Good luck watching an episode of Ozark...
Prime Video Unveils Lineup of Holiday Movies and Shows
Things are getting festive at Prime Video. As Starbucks hands outs its annual red cups and Dunkin' debuts its holiday menu, the Amazon streaming service is joining the other networks and streamers in spreading holiday cheer with a special lineup of holiday movies and series throughout November and December. The...
Casey Anthony Series Getting Extreme Backlash, Peacock Users Unsubscribing
Over the past several years, true crime has risen in popularity, but fans of the genre aren't here for an upcoming addition to the Peacock true crime library. On Tuesday, the NBCUniversal streamer made the announcement that Casey Anthony, who was found not guilty more than a decade ago in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, will break her silence in a new three-part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
'Love it or List It' Star Hilary Farr and Jessica Szohr Talk HGTV's 'Charming' First Holiday Movie 'Designing Christmas' (Exclusive)
Designing Christmas is the "charming and fun" intersection of romance and home renovation that's sure to get you in the seasonal spirit, stars Jessica Szohr and Hilary Farr gush of HGTV's first holiday film. The Gossip Girl alum and Love It or List It star opened up about creating some holiday magic in an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of Designing Christmas' Nov. 11 premiere on discovery+.
'The Handmaid's Tale': Everything We Know About 'The Testaments' Sequel
Following the Season 5 finale Wednesday, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale has just one season left to conclude the story of June Osbourne, but Season 6 won't necessarily mark the end of the story of Gilead. As the critically-acclimated series approaches its final season, fans are already looking ahead to The Testaments, the planned sequel show.
Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Hold Back Critiquing Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans the inside scoop on Finn Wolfhard's kissing skills. The Stranger Things stars seem to have a lot of chemistry on-screen, but when Brown took a lie sector test for Vanity Fair, she was asked "You exclaimed 'kissing sucks' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"
Charlie Hunnam Teases His Next Huge Project
Charlie Hunnam is still licking his wounds and healing up after some tough projects in recent months. The Sons of Anarchy alum is dealing with an injury from one of his latest projects with director Zack Snyder. He's also bruised and beaten from his role in Shantaram on Apple TV+, struggling with his accent in between the pain.
Zac Efron's Physical Transformation on Full Display in First 'The Iron Claw' Photos
Zac Efron is cut and ready to become a professional wrestling champion. A24 recently released the first official photo from the new movie The Iron Claw, the biographical film about the success and tragedy surrounding the Von Erich family. Efron plays Kevin Von Erich and can be viewed taking down an opponent in his new physique. Fans got to see Efron's body transformation in a leaked photo in October.
