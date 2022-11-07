ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Amazon Studios’ Vernon Sanders Sets New Original Content Executive Structure With Teams Led By Laura Lancaster, Nick Pepper & Lauren Anderson

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tE0e1_0j1nQQkJ00

EXCLUSIVE: The new structure of Amazon Studios’ US/Global content operations under Head of Television Vernon Sanders is coming into focus. It involves the creation of three creative development teams shepherding programming across SVOD, AVOD and FAST channels. They will be led by Laura Lancaster , Nick Pepper and Lauren Anderson who all are adding new responsibilities while reporting to Sanders, as well as the split of developing scripted content for Prime Video into projects produced solely by Amazon Studios and those coming from outside studios as co-productions.

Lancaster , most recently Head Of Series, will take on an expanded role as Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions. She will oversee all co-production original content in partnership with outside studios and will continue to lead the series team that oversees the streamer’s current shows through their life cycle.

Pepper, most recently head of Creative Content, will take on new responsibilities as Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned, overseeing all Amazon Studios internal development of whole owned original SVOD TV content. His team also will continue to focus on securing big, global IP.

Anderson , Head of AVOD Programming and Studios Unscripted across US Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, will add an oversight of areas Amazon Studios has been looking to ramp up, YA, Faith, and Family. She and her team will continue to manage originals development and content acquisition for Freevee as well as lead studios-based 1P and exclusive programming for Amazon’s FAST/Linear business. She also oversees the development of all unscripted content for Amazon Studios for Prime Video, Freevee, and FAST/Linear.

Lancaster’s team includes Head of Genre Development Jon Wax , Kara Smith , most recently Amazon Studios’ Head of Drama, and Andy Bourne . Pepper’s direct reports include Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina , Matt King and Melissa Wolfe , previously Head Of Animation and Family. Anderson’s team is led by Traci Blackwell , and Freevee veteran Christel Miller . These executives’ responsibilities also are changing.

The restructuring represents Sanders’ putting his stamp as solo Head of TV, a position he took on last October when Albert Cheng became a full-time COO. It comes on the heels of Marc Resteghini stepping down as US/Global Head of Development, segueing into a producing deal with Amazon Studios. As Deadline reported at the time, Pepper and Lancaster were expected to divvy up Resteghini’s responsibilities.

Vernon laid out the new structure in a company email, a copy of which was obtained by Deadline. (You can read it at the bottom of the story.)

As Lancaster, Pepper and Anderson are joined by senior executives on their teams, here are details about these executives’ new responsibilities. (The trio also are keeping team members in the areas they continue to oversee.)

  • US SVOD TV Development – Co-Productions (led by Lancaster)

Jon Wax and former Fox 21 TV Studios SVP Development Andy Bourne , who joined Amazon in early 2022, will co-lead a team of development executives as Head of Development – Co-Productions.

Kara Smith will assume the role of Head of Limited Series with a team focused on the development of talent driven, high-concept shows. The team will develop both wholly owned properties as well as working with co-production partners.

  • US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned (led by Pepper)

Ryan Andolina will expand his role to become Head of Comedy and Drama Development, overseeing development of all wholly owned comedy and drama series.

Matt King , who followed Pepper from Legendary TV where he was EVP, will add genre development to his duties to become Head of Tentpole, Genre and Universe Development of wholly owned content.

Melissa Wolfe , now Head of Animation Development, will shepherd the development of all animated series, including animated co-productions.

  • Originals For Freevee, YA, Family, Faith, Unscripted, FAST/Linear Programming (led by Anderson.

Former BET Head of Scripted Programming Traci Blackwell , who started at Amazon a few months ago, will be joining the team with a focus on expanding Prime Video and Amazon Freevee’s YA, Faith-based, and culturally-diverse content offerings.

Christel Miller , who has been with Freevee since the launch of its Originals program, will formally lead AVOD Scripted development.

Pepper and Lancaster were named to their most recent roles in early 2021 when they joined Amazon as part of a restructuring of the scripted team. Anderson assumed her most recent post in August as part of a restructuring where Ryan Pirozzi was named head of Freevee, overseeing the business side of the streaming service, while Anderson was given oversight for programming for Freevee and Prime Video’s ad-supported FAST linear channels. She added oversight of unscripted fare for both Prime Video, Freevee and FAST soon thereafter.

Here is Sanders’ memo:

Fellow Colleagues,

We are on the precipice of a truly incredible moment for Amazon Studios.  It has been a year filled with the tremendous success of our critically acclaimed and crowd-pleasing new and returning series, including (to name a few) action-packed dramas The Terminal List, Bosch: Legacy, and Reacher; YA adaptations The Summer I Turned Pretty and High School; culturally-relevant comedies Sprung and Harlem; Unscripted Emmy winners Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Judy Justice; genre tentpole The Boys and epic fantasy event series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With this momentum, we are poised to deliver even greater value for our customers – Prime and non-Prime.

As we continue to grow and scale, we must evolve to consistently deliver the entertaining content our broad customer base craves. I am pleased to share with you a new US/Global TV Creative Development organizational structure that is designed to generate multiple, specialized pipelines of original content for our SVOD, AVOD and FAST customers. As part of this new approach, we will now have multiple, distinct, creative development teams each managed by highly talented executives who will join me in leading a world class Global TV organization for Amazon Studios.

Laura Lancaster , who has been leading our Series department for Prime Video, will take on an expanded role to oversee all co-production driven original content, as well as leading our Series team. In shepherding the recent work on some of our biggest hits, including The Boys, Jack Ryan, and Wheel of Time , Laura’s team has built strong mechanisms with our external co-production partners. In her new role as Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions, Laura and her team will be integral as we continue to prioritize producing the very best content with outside studios.  In addition to Laura’s existing team, her new direct reports will include the following:

Jon Wax and Andy Bourne will co-lead a team of development executives to cultivate scripted series, both as Head of Development – Co-Productions.  Jon and Andy’s combined experience will help us continue to raise the creative bar in strategic partnership with external studios in building out our impressive slate.

Kara Smith will assume the role of Head of Limited Series with a team focused on the development of talent driven, high-concept shows that entice our Prime Video audience. The team will develop both wholly owned properties as well as working with co-production partners to foster globally appealing content designed for a limited run.

Nick Pepper , who has been leading our Studio Creative Content division, will take on new responsibilities to oversee all internal development, cultivating a robust pipeline of wholly owned original SVOD TV content. In his new role as Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned, Nick will leverage much of the progress he has made in the last 18 months. Along with developing incredible new series, Nick’s team will continue to focus on securing big, global IP, establishing the creative framework to build compelling, interconnected universes and new synergistic content with our Amazon Global Media & Entertainment (GME) partners, and fostering relationships with our best-in-class creators.  In addition to Nick’s existing team:

Ryan Andolina, now reporting to Nick, will expand his role to become Head of Comedy and Drama Development.  In this position, Ryan will work closely with our creative partners to develop all wholly owned comedy and drama series.

Matt King will add genre development to his duties to become Head of Tentpole, Genre and Universe Development of wholly owned content.

Melissa Wolfe will also report to Nick as Head of Animation Development.  Under her leadership, this team will be responsible for the development of all animated series, including animated co-productions.

Lauren Anderson , Head of AVOD Programming and Studios Unscripted across US Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, will add an additional focus on dynamic yet underserved content categories including YA, Faith, and Family. Lauren and her team will continue to manage Originals development and content acquisition for Freevee, where we have seen tremendous growth, as well as lead Studios-based 1P and Exclusive programming for our growing FAST/Linear business. Lauren’s team is also responsible for overseeing the development of all unscripted content on behalf of Amazon Studios for Prime Video, Freevee, and FAST/Linear, including upcoming family-friendly titles Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge and Play-doh Squished .  With this structure, we look forward to future Prime Video/Freevee partnerships within both the scripted and unscripted spaces, including opportunistic launches of AVOD titles on Prime Video and the continued windowing of SVOD titles on Freevee. In addition to the previously announced Unscripted alignment:

Traci Blackwell will be joining the team with a focus on expanding Prime Video and Amazon Freevee’s YA, Faith-based, and culturally-diverse content offerings. Joining us from BET Networks where she led scripted development, and a former tenured CW executive, Traci and the team joining her are uniquely positioned to deepen our selection in these disparate yet critical spaces.

Christel Miller , a seasoned broadcast executive who has been with Freevee since the launch of its Originals program, will formally lead AVOD Scripted development. In addition to previously launched titles windowed across Prime Video and Freevee, Christel’s team is creatively responsible for upcoming series Primo and On Call as well as partnered closely on 1RLs (licensed by US CAM Head Tracy Piippo and his team) including but not limited to Alex Rider, American Rust, Leverage: Redemption, Troppo and Amazon Studios’ first holiday film Hotel for the Holidays .

We are extremely fortunate to have this group of dynamic leaders guide Amazon Studios towards achieving our ambitious goals.  While we believe this is the structure to best serve our future, we also know this transition will take time to ensure we have the best experience for and relationships with our creative partners.

As always, I am so grateful for all of your dedication, hard work, and ability to focus amidst an ever-changing environment. You are at the heart of what makes Amazon Studios unique and we could not do this without each and every one of you.

Fellow Colleagues,

We are on the precipice of a truly incredible time for Amazon Studios. It has been a year filled with the tremendous success of our critically acclaimed and crowd-pleasing new and returning series, including (to name a few) action-packed dramas The Terminal List, Bosch: Legacy, and Reacher; YA adaptations The Summer I Turned Pretty and High School; culturally-relevant comedies Sprung and Harlem; Unscripted Emmy winners Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Judy Justice; genre tentpole The Boys; and the epic fantasy event series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With this momentum, we are poised to deliver even greater value for our customers – Prime and non-Prime.

As we continue to grow and scale, we must evolve to consistently deliver the entertaining content our broad customer base craves. I am pleased to share with you a new US/Global TV Creative Development organizational structure that is designed to generate multiple, specialized pipelines of original content for our SVOD, AVOD, and FAST customers. As part of this new approach, we will now have distinct creative development teams, each managed by highly talented executives who will join me in leading a world class Global TV organization for Amazon Studios.

Laura Lancaster, who has been leading our Series department for Prime Video, will take on an expanded role, overseeing all co-production-driven original content as well as leading our Series team. In shepherding the recent work on some of our biggest hits, including The Boys, Jack Ryan, and Wheel of Time, Laura’s team has built strong mechanisms with our external co-production partners. In her new role as Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions, Laura and her team will be integral as we continue to prioritize producing the very best content with outside studios. In addition to Laura’s existing team, her new direct reports will include the following:

Jon Wax and Andy Bourne will co-lead a team of development executives to cultivate scripted series, both as Head of Development – Co-Productions. Jon and Andy’s combined experience will help us continue to raise the creative bar in strategic partnership with external studios in building out our impressive slate.

Kara Smith will assume the role of Head of Limited Series, with a team focused on the development of talent-driven, high-concept shows that entice our Prime Video audience. The team will develop both wholly owned properties as well as work with co-production partners to foster globally appealing content designed for a limited run.

Nick Pepper, who has been leading our Studio Creative Content division, will take on new responsibilities to oversee all internal development, cultivating a robust pipeline of wholly owned original SVOD TV content. In his new role as Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned, Nick will leverage the progress he and his team have made in the last 18 months. Nick’s team will continue to focus on securing big, global IP, establishing the creative framework to build compelling, interconnected universes and franchises, and adapt new synergistic content in partnership with our Amazon Global Media & Entertainment (GME) partners. With an ever-present focus on being the best home for talent, the First Look & Overall Deals team remains focused on developing incredible new series for Prime Video. In addition to Nick’s existing team:

Ryan Andolina, now reporting to Nick, will expand his role to become Head of Comedy and Drama Development. In this position, Ryan will work closely with our creative partners to develop all wholly owned comedy and drama series.

Matt King will add genre development to his duties to become Head of Tentpole, Genre and Universe Development of wholly owned content.

Melissa Wolfe will also report to Nick as Head of Animation Development. Under her leadership, this team will be responsible for the development of all animated series, including animated co-productions.

Lauren Anderson, Head of AVOD Programming and Studios Unscripted across US Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, will add an additional focus on dynamic yet underserved content categories including YA, Faith, and Family. Lauren and her team will continue to manage Originals development and content acquisition for Freevee, where we have seen tremendous growth, as well as lead Studios-based 1P and Exclusive programming for our growing FAST/Linear business. Lauren’s team is also responsible for overseeing the development of all unscripted content on behalf of Amazon Studios for Prime Video, Freevee, and FAST/Linear, including upcoming family-friendly titles Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge and Play-doh Squished. With this structure, we look forward to future Prime Video/Freevee partnerships within both the scripted and unscripted spaces, including opportunistic launches of AVOD titles on Prime Video and the continued windowing of SVOD titles on Freevee. In addition to the previously announced Unscripted alignment:

Traci Blackwell will be joining the team with a focus on expanding Prime Video and Amazon Freevee’s YA, Faith-based, and culturally diverse content offerings. Joining us from BET Networks where she led scripted development, and a former tenured CW executive, Traci and the team joining her are uniquely positioned to deepen our selection in these disparate yet critical spaces.

Christel Miller, a seasoned broadcast executive who has been with Freevee since the launch of its Originals program, will formally lead AVOD Scripted development. In addition to previously launched titles windowed across Prime Video and Freevee, Christel’s team is creatively responsible for upcoming series Primo and On Call as well as partnered closely on 1RLs (licensed by US CAM Head Tracy Piippo and his team) including but not limited to Alex Rider, American Rust, Leverage: Redemption, Troppo, and Amazon Studios’ first holiday film, Hotel for the Holidays.

We are extremely fortunate to have this group of dynamic leaders guide Amazon Studios towards achieving our ambitious goals. While we believe this is the structure to best serve our future, we also know this transition will take time to ensure we have the best experience for and relationships with our creative partners.

As always, I am so grateful for all of your dedication, hard work, and ability to focus amidst an ever-changing environment. You are at the heart of what makes Amazon Studios unique and we could not do this without each and every one of you.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amazon, Barnes & Noble Urged In Open Letter Signed By Celebrities To Pull Controversial Film And Book Promoted By Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and other entertainment industry figures are among those who have sent an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble, asking that the controversial book and documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America be removed from their platforms. The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace was behind the letter, claiming both Amazon and B&N allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.” Kunis, Messing, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and songwriter Diane Warren were among 200 signatories to the letter. It was addressed to “Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and...
Deadline

‘The Beatryce Prophecy’ Film Based On Kate DiCamillo Novel In Works From Amazon, Netter Films; Brad Copeland To Pen The Script

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has locked down film rights to the #1 New York Times bestseller The Beatryce Prophecy from two-time Newbery Medalist Kate DiCamillo, tapping two-time Emmy nominee Brad Copeland (Arrested Development) to script an adaptation.  Gil Netter will produce the fantasy pic for Netter Films, with the company’s VP of Development & Production Jennie Lee serving as exec producer. Published by Candlewick in September of 2021 and featuring illustrations by Sophie Blackall, The Beatryce Prophecy is billed as a fantastical meditation on fate, love and the power of words to spell the world. The book’s official synopsis goes as follows: In a...
Deadline

Luke Hemsworth Drama ‘Ocean Boy’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the Australian drama Ocean Boy, starring Luke Hemsworth (Westworld). The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company plans to release the pic formerly titled Bosch + Rockit in theaters and on demand on February 3, 2023. The feature directorial debut of Tyler Atkins is set along the Australian coast in late summer and follows the young father Bosch (Hemsworth) as he goes on the run for drug dealing with his surf gang. In tow is his son, Rockit (Rasmus King), who believes he is on a magical holiday. Isabel Lucas and Leeanna Walsman also...
Deadline

Chrissy Metz To Headline & EP ‘Help Me Rhonda’ PI Drama In Works At NBCU From James Patterson & ‘Life Sentence’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: For her followup to This Is Us, Chrissy Metz has chosen another drama with siblings at the center. The This Is Us alumna is set to star in and executive produce Help Me Rhonda, which has landed a script plus penalty commitment at NBCUniversal. Related Story Mandy Moore To Headline & EP ‘Twin Flames’ Series In Works At Hulu With ‘This Is Us’ Co-Showrunners As She Re-Ups Pod Deal With 20th Television Related Story Peacock To Add Live 24/7 Access To Local NBC Affiliates In 210 Markets For Subscribers To $10-A-Month Top Tier Related Story 'SNL' Post-Production Workers Form Union Through Motion Picture Editors...
Deadline

Former ICM Strategist Brandon Sharp Launches Agenda, Management & Production Co. Dedicated To Inclusivity

EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM political strategist Brandon Sharp has launched Agenda, a management and production company that will be dedicated to advancing inclusive entertainment and media projects. The company will work with TV and film writers, actors, directors, musicians, authors, artists, public intellectuals, playwrights, and business founders from predominately untapped communities to realize their projects on more equitable grounds. “Representation for representation’s sake is not enough,” said Sharp. “The strides we’ve made for people of color in front of and behind the camera are significant, but the business side of media and entertainment remains largely unchallenged. The people who stand to profit...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Deadline

Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’

Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
Deadline

Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76

Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Deadline

Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66

Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Deadline

Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request

Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
Deadline

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘ Director Eric Appel Lands Comedy ’Stepdude’ For Sony Pictures

Following last week’s premiere of his quasi-biopic comedy Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku, director Eric Appel has found his follow-up film. He is set to direct and write the comedy Stepdude for Sony Pictures, with Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom) producing along Jack Black and Roz Music. The plot is being kept under wraps. Insiders say studio execs view this as having big potential at the theatrical level, with plans to fast-track it now that Appel is on board. Appel most recently directed Daniel Radcliffe in Roku’s Weird: The Weird Al Yankovich feature, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave...
Deadline

‘Spirited’ Exec Music Producer Ian Eisendrath On Getting Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds In Holiday Spirit For Apple Musical – Sound & Screen

Apple Original Films’ upcoming holiday film Spirited required the hands and talents of multiple creatives behind the scenes including Ian Eisendrath, who served as the musical comedy’s executive music producer. After his performance of an original song at Deadline’s Sound & Screen event, he revealed the elements of his job that kept him busy amid the singing talents of the cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer among others. RELATED: Deadline’s Sound & Screen: Full Coverage “On a film like Spirited that has so many elements — we have an incredible score created by Dominic Lewis, [and] several actors who...
Deadline

Tim Westwood Scandal: BBC Appoints Independent Safeguarding Expert To Assist Review; Call For Evidence Extended

The BBC has appointed an independent safeguarding expert to assist its investigation into what was known about DJ Tim Westwood’s conduct while he worked at the broadcaster, with a call for evidence period now extended to allow more people to come forwards. Jahnine Davis, an expert in the safeguarding of young people, will work with Gemma White QC of Linklaters to assist with the review. White noted Davis would be available to join conversations and meetings as she compiles the extensive document. A joint Guardian newspaper and BBC investigation into Westwood’s conduct during his 20 years at the BBC last year revealed...
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy