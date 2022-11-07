Read full article on original website
Amy Schumer jokes about how people react when finding out her husband has autism
Amy Schumer returned to Studio 8H on Saturday, Nov. 5 to host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time. Schumer delivered a six-minute monologue to kick off the show, discussing the upcoming midterm elections, the birth of her 3-year-old son Gene, and her husband, Chris Fischer, who has autism spectrum disorder.
Yes, adults can get RSV too. Here's what to know about the viral illness that's sending kids to the ICU.
You've probably had RSV before, and you'll probably get it again. The illness can be dangerous for babies and grandparents.
Amy Schumer Says She Almost Backed Out of 'SNL' Hosting Gig When Son Got RSV: 'Still Traumatized'
The comedian's 3-year-old son Gene was recently hospitalized for RSV, a rapidly spreading virus that is straining children's hospitals across the country Amy Schumer is still reeling from a scary experience with son 3-year-old son Gene. The comedian, 41, recently shared that her son with husband Chris Fischer was hospitalized for respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, while she was preparing to host Saturday Night Live last weekend. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer said that while Gene has recovered, she and Fischer are "still traumatized" by...
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
Doctor Says 'I'm Sorry' When He Hands Twin Girls With Down Syndrome To Mom After Birth
For some families, things just don’t feel complete until they’ve fully explored their options when it comes to having more than one child. This video shared by Wonderbot tells the story of Matt and Jodi Parry, who were happily raising their son Finlay when they discovered that they were pregnant.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Woman who's been in a coma for seven months gives birth to healthy baby girl
A woman who has been in a coma for seven months has delivered a healthy baby girl. Shafiya, 23, from the north India region of Uttar Pradesh, became a mother's following a horrific road accident just 40 days into her pregnancy. The expectant mum was riding on a motorcycle with...
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Tia Mowry — who has partnered with Lactaid — shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict Tia Mowry is rolling with the punches as a newly single mother to her two kids. While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Lactaid, the actress, 44, also opens up about home life with her two kids, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Noting how she is "really learning how to really be present" in her new parental role,...
Gena Tew Reveals Whether She's Able To Have Children After AIDS Diagnosis
"I'm excited to know that my body is getting so much better," the 27-year-old model said in a TikTok post.
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
Pregnant Woman Not Letting Baby's Dad Attend Scan After He Left Her Praised
An expectant mom has been backed online after revealing she has not invited the unborn child's father to an upcoming ultrasound scan. The pregnant woman is due to discover the child's sex at the scan but has yet to inform her ex, after he told her he "wasn't sure" if he wanted any involvement.
Doctors told a 16-year-old that her aches were growing pains and suggested she lose weight. She had bone cancer.
After a diagnosis of osteosarcoma, Reanna Tillman had her knee and shoulder bone removed, and she's now paralyzed. Tillman had a baby girl in 2021.
Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey
Justin Theroux is showing his support for his former wife Jennifer Aniston. Aniston spoke out in a candid interview with Allure this week about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility. The Friends star, 53, shared an...
Hilaria Baldwin Shows ‘6-Week Postpartum Bump’ After Giving Birth to Her 7th Child: Photo
Showing her journey. Hilaria Baldwin offered a glimpse at her postpartum body nearly two months after giving birth to her seventh child with Alec Baldwin. “6-week postpartum bump," the Yoga Vida cofounder, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 6, of her posing in a black dress. Hilaria welcomed baby No. 7, daughter Ilaria, […]
