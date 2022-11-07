ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheRangers

Texas Rangers Offseason Central

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are in full offseason mode, trying to improve the team and set themselves up as postseason contenders for the 2023 season. Below you’ll find Inside the Rangers’ complete offseason coverage, from the hiring of new manager Bruce Bochy to our player wraps for the 40-man roster and the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects.

Plus, if you’re looking for free agency coverage for the Rangers you can find those links below too. Follow Inside the Rangers this offseason to stay up-to-date on what the Rangers do this offseason.

Bruce Bochy

The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as their manager in October. Here’s everything we wrote about Bochy around the hiring:

Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy: “I’m All In On This”

Scroll to Continue

Free Agency

As the Hot Stove League heats up, here are links to our Rangers free agency coverage:

Rangers Owner on Free Agency: “We’ll be Competitive”

Are Rangers in Running for Aaron Judge?

Are Rangers after Clayton Kershaw Again?

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps

Throughout October and early November, Inside the Rangers did wrap-ups for every player that ended the season the Rangers’ 40-man roster. You can find those wraps below:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps

Throughout October and early November, Inside the Rangers did wrap-ups for every player that ended the season as a Rangers Top 30 prospect, per MLB.com. You can find those wraps below:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala | No. 10 Cole Winn | No. 9: Dustin Harris | No. 8: Kumar Rocker | No. 7: Luisangel Acuna | No. 6: Brock Porter | No. 5: Justin Foscue | No. 4: Owen White | No. 3: Evan Carter | No. 2: Jack Leiter | No. 1: Josh Jung

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers get bad news about important reliever

It continues to pour for the Los Angeles Dodgers after their playoff disaster. Bill Plunkett of the OC Register reported Wednesday that Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has more extensive damage in his throwing shoulder that will likely require surgery and keep him out for the entire 2023 season. The 34-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers allowing longtime key player to test free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers may look a bit different in 2023, starting with a longtime key member of the team’s infield. The Dodgers declined the $16 million option on the contract of third baseman Justin Turner on Thursday, opting to pay him a $2 million buyout instead. However, the team is interested in retaining him at a reduced salary, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trade Nick Solak to Cincinnati Reds

The utility player had been a part of the Texas Rangers 40-man roster since the 2019 season. The Texas Rangers made their second trade in as many days, as they announced they were sending infielder/outfielder Nick Solak to the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations. The Rangers made a move Wednesday...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength

The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy