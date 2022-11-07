One last day on the campaign trail: Whitmer and Dixon make their final push for votes [INTERVIEWS]

(WWJ) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon have several campaign stops on Monday, making one last push to reach voters ahead of the Midterm elections.

Both candidates spoke to WWJ's Jackie Paige and Jonathan Carlson this morning, sharing their sense of excitement and energy in the home stretch of the 2022 campaign season.

The two women discussed some of the most important issues facing Michiganders -- including education, the auto industry, small businesses, public safety and taxes. Whitmer's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Dixon's criticisms were also considered.

When asked about her final message to voters before the polls open on Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer said, "We've made a lot of progress, whether it's funding education, cleaning up water, rebuilding roads and drawing in great investment in terms of good-paying jobs."

"It is not time to go backward in Michigan," Whitmer said. "It is time to put our foot on the accelerator, and that's exactly what I hope to do with a second term."

Dixon also made the case for her candidacy one last time, talking about her top priorities should she win the election.

"We want to make sure we bring back education," Dixon told WWJ. "We are in the bottom ten in the nation for education right now. I want to see Michigan in the top ten. I want to make sure we get tutors in schools and get our kids back on track."

I want to make sure we're funding police," Dixon said. "We have four of the twenty most dangerous cities in the country. I want to make sure we bring back safe communities, and also partner with our businesses, instead of having state government be an enemy of our businesses."

Gov. Whitmer is attending three events Monday, in Southfield, Saginaw and East Lansing. Dixon started her day in Adrian, stopping in Coldwater, Springfield, Portage and Grand Rapids.

The Midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8, 2022.