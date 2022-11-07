Tight ends come up big on final drive of Chiefs' overtime win

(610 Sports) – Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had a tough time moving the ball against the Tennessee Titans defense on Sunday night.

If you don't put the Chiefs away, Mahomes will eventually make you pay. That's what happened Sunday, when Mahomes used his legs to carry the team on a game-tying scoring drive when nothing else worked. Mahomes used his arm and and relied on a couple of incredible catches by his tight ends to finish the job in overtime.

When the Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime, you could just feel that a scoring drive was inevitable. As valiant as the Titans' defense was in containing the potent Chiefs' offense, Mahomes and Co. did what they usually do, they found a way.

One man alone can’t win it all by himself, however, even if you’re one of the best at your profession, and Mahomes knows this. In OT, the Chiefs got the ball first and the Chiefs QB connected with both of his tight ends who each made impressive catches in their own right.

First, Mahomes connected on a 18-yard pass to Kelce who made an impressive catch on a ball thrown behind him.

After the game, he made sure to credit an underrated part of the Chiefs’ offense, tight end Noah Gray, after he made a bonkers catch during overtime.

“I don’t throw it to Noah Gray enough. That catch he made was a big catch for us and helped us win the game,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes was pinned back by the Titans’ pass rush at 3rd and inches, with Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker bearing down. Mahomes threw the ball deep into the middle, and Gray was able to catch the ball at the Titans’ 22-yard line after bobbling the football with cornerback Roger McCreary all over him.

Patrick Mahomes ended the game having completed 43 passes out of 68 attempts for a grand total of 446 yards. Kelce finished with a game-high 10 catches for 106 yards on 17 targets. Meanwhile, unsung hero Noah Gray amassed 45 yards despite being targeted a grand total of three times throughout the game.