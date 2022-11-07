ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Princess Anne actor says disclaimers on The Crown would ‘patronise’ viewers

By Caroline Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S29CI_0j1nPdEf00
Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne in season five of The Crown Photograph: Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA

Adding disclaimers to The Crown would “patronise” its worldwide audience, claims the actor who plays Princess Anne in the fifth series of the hit Netflix miniseries.

Claudia Harrison, 46, was responding to criticism of the drama after the Queen’s death, which included former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair objecting to their depictions – while Dame Judi Dench called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode.

Harrison, who takes over the role from Erin Doherty just as The Crown examines the Queen’s “annus horribilis” of 1992, said she was “incredibly excited” to be part of such a “beautifully, meticulously researched piece of historical fiction”.

Of the criticism, she said: “That debate has been there, understandably, through the context of the time we are living through. And that’s fine. And I think we have moved on, haven’t we, into a more nuanced area where as an actor – I have to talk about it only as that – I think my job is always to respect the intelligence of the audience.”

“To patronise the audiences worldwide, and to think people are genuinely sitting down thinking this is a documentary and that everything they see is fact, I feel uncomfortable with that,” she added. “Patronise an audience at your peril.”

Related: Elizabeth Debicki on playing Diana: ‘I never watched The Crown and thought, this is a documentary’

She said the show, set to premiere on 9 November, looked at the imagined conversations behind closed doors “with an enormous amount of respect and research”. As an actor, she was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the idea of putting disclaimers on art.

She added we live in a world where “the story behind who wears the crown is a legitimate subject for us to examine as creatives. Well, thank God we live in a world with free press and free cultural landscape”

Harrison, a mother of three, who, like the Princess Royal, also lives on a working farm, took her preparations for the role very seriously.

She said: “As an actor I enjoy getting into the meat of something like that, so I read the books, the research team on The Crown is exceptional, and I read Princess Anne’s book Riding Through My Life. And it was very illuminating.”

Anne was an Olympian, a professional athlete, a working mother, a patron of hundreds of charities and organisations – an “exceptional woman”, she added. “She wants to be well briefed. She comes into a room. She is not there to decorate it, but there to do a job, get to know people. It’s never about her. That sort of workman-like, businesslike aspect to her is so refreshing.”

Related: The Crown season five review – it’s time for this bitty, boring show to end forever

By series five, Anne is newly divorced. “Time has passed since the last series. Whereas, perhaps in series three and four, everyone had so much to hope for, now we find a different royal family. We are older, we’re tireder, we’ve been doing the job a long time, and the duty has set in, and that is a really interesting thing to look at.”

She hopes her portrayal of Anne will convey “her wit and her sense of humour”.

“Look at what she has done. With her role as the Princess Royal, she has been exceptional, and I hope The Crown is part of turning her into a feminist icon,” she said.

Of landing the role, Harrison, who has appeared in Humans and The IT Crowd, said: “I would love to play the cool card and go ‘no no no it’s just another part’. But of course this is a huge show, with a huge, huge audience. And to be part of that is so unbelievably exciting,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I can forgive The Crown for jazzing up the facts – but not for being so horribly clunky

William Shakespeare had it about right: don’t write about kings and queens until they are long dead, otherwise the backlash might have been uncomfortably sharp – an axe rather than a quill, in those pre-Twitter days. Could Henry V speak French? Of course he could. Was Richard III a villain straight out of melodrama? No. But safely dead, they could be celebrated or pilloried at will.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
TheDailyBeast

Emily Blunt’s ‘The English’ Is the Prettiest Show on TV

Article Intro. Language: This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Diane Lockhart abandoning us in our time of need.The most beautiful new show on TV.The Twitter mess is horrible…but also funny?We have thoughts about People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”The good news that we all deserve.OK, The English Is Really Freaking PrettyThere’s a lot of darkness on TV these days. As in, I can’t see a damned thing.Good luck watching an episode of Ozark...
The Guardian

Unseen Kristallnacht photos published 84 years after Nazi pogrom

Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938’s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial, the organisation said on Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer...
The Guardian

Octopuses throw objects at one another, researchers observe

They hunt alone, are prone to a scrap, and even cannibalise one another. And octopuses appear to have another antisocial arm to their behaviour: they hurl jet-propelled clouds of silt, algae and even shells. Researchers studying Octopus tetricus, the common Sydney octopus, have filmed the cephalopods gathering debris in their...
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
The Guardian

Democrats are doing far better than expected. How come?

Many known unknowns remain in the US congressional elections, including the critical question of who will hold the majority in the Senate. But it’s already clear that Republicans are going to perform far worse than the typical out-party in a midterm election. Democrats appear to be on track for a result that, while certainly not spectacular if viewed in isolation, is the best midterm performance for any incumbent party since 2002. There’s nothing like the massive “wave” elections of 1994, 2006, 2010 or 2018 here, or the steady opposition gains of 2014. In 1998, Democrats did break with precedent and actually gain seats in the House and Senate, despite holding the White House. But that was a question of shrinking existing Republican majorities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy