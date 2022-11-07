ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

WATE

New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

Fire in Dudley Creek area of Gatlinburg 85% contained, city says

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg crews were fighting a fire near the city late Wednesday, assisted by several Sevier County fire agencies. The fire had burned 4 acres and was about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday night. Occupants of two apartment buildings and house had been evacuated but were allowed to return home around 9:15 p.m, a city spokesman said.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. Starting on Nov. 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until Dec. 5. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Third day of burn bans in Sevier Co.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is issuing a burn ban. This comes on the heels of fires across the area Wednesday.
WBIR

Crews contain six-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, six-acre brush fire. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the fire is 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. They said...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN
WBIR

APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive

ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa. The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea...
ALCOA, TN
somerset106.com

Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region

Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

