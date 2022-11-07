Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
Powell woodworking shop destroyed in fire
Firefighters with Rural Metro responded to a structure fire that resulted in wood working shop being a total loss.
Forestry, Roane County crews working 2 fires near I-40 in Rockwood
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two separate wildland fires along Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain
WATE
Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
WATE
Fire in Dudley Creek area of Gatlinburg 85% contained, city says
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg crews were fighting a fire near the city late Wednesday, assisted by several Sevier County fire agencies. The fire had burned 4 acres and was about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday night. Occupants of two apartment buildings and house had been evacuated but were allowed to return home around 9:15 p.m, a city spokesman said.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
Sevierville Driver Services Center to temporarily close for remodel
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. Starting on Nov. 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until Dec. 5. The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring and...
WBIR
Third day of burn bans in Sevier Co.
The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is issuing a burn ban. This comes on the heels of fires across the area Wednesday.
Crews contain six-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, six-acre brush fire. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the fire is 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. They said...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive
ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa. The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea...
KSP: Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 London. The incident occurred on U.S. 27 near Strunk Ridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, KSP said. 30-year-old Patrick Parriman was traveling...
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Claiborne County.
somerset106.com
Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region
Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
Firefighters work house fire near Sevierville
A structure fire left a house damaged Monday morning according to the Sevier County Fire Department.
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
Cemex Knoxville employee killed after coal pile collapsed in 'tragic industrial accident,' KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Cemex employee died after a large pile of coal collapsed on top of them, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Police said officers responded to the Cemex plant on Cement Plant Road around 7:45 a.m. Saturday after employees found the victim's body underneath a large pile of coal.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
Hitachi Zosen Inova invests $6.6 million to expand Knoxville headquarters, will bring 90 new jobs to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC announced the company is investing $6.6 million to expand operations at its Knoxville headquarters. Hitachi Zosen Invoa or HZI relocated its North American hub from Georgia to Tennessee...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0