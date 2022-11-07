I’m a Celeb viewers stunned to learn what Boy George's real name is

The long-awaited I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returned to screens last night – and fans were ecstatic.

Pop sensation Boy George arrived in style, joining the likes of Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, radio presenter Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

One moment, in particular, left viewers in hysterics when 23-year-old Warner asked the 'Karma Chameleon' singer his name.

Inevitably, viewers flocked to Twitter urging Warner to "respect Boy George's name."

One wrote: "Obsessed with Owen asking Boy George what his name is. #ImACeleb," while another joked: "Does Owen even know who Ant and Dec are? #ImACeleb."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Surprisingly, some viewers followed in the actor's footsteps – and were stunned to learn that Boy George's name wasn't actually "Boy."



Others put two and two together and realised the singer's name was, in fact, George.













[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/joemichalczuk/statuses/1589380078542393345 text="\u201cGenuinely never worked out that Boy George\u2019s first name was George #ImACeleb\u201d" name="Joe Michalczuk" screen_name="joemichalczuk" id="1589380078542393345" created_ts=1667772714 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1589380078542393345" expand=1 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_desktop_height=249 embed_mobile_width=375 embed_mobile_height=273]

Speaking about his decision to enter the Australian jungle, Boy George – full name George Alan O’Dowd – said he was "bored of being iconic in the corner."



He said: "I watch I’m a Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture."

In another part of the show, Warner seemed confused about another of his fellow celebs.

Speaking about TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, Boy George told Warner: "She’s from A Place In The Sun ," to which he asked: “Whereabouts?”

An amused George replied: "No, like the TV show."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

