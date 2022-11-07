Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
WWMTCw
No one hurt after vehicle crashes into apartment building in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Byron Center crashed into the Canvas Apartment building Friday at 2:29 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township. The woman was driving southbound on 48th...
Michigan State Police Trooper Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Michigan State Police officials say an MSP trooper from the Lakeview Post has been arraigned on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after an on-duty traffic crash led to one death. On June 24, Trooper Michael Fox was involved in an on-duty traffic crash. He was engaged in an emergency response...
WWMTCw
Teen taken to hospital after being shot in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Holland boy was taken to the Holland Community Hospital after being shot Thursday around 1 a.m., according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street in Holland Township, deputies said. The 16-year-old...
WWMTCw
Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
WWMTCw
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
WWMTCw
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
UpNorthLive.com
Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
WWMTCw
Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
WWMTCw
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan
MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
WWMTCw
Ways to save: energy tips from Indiana Michigan Power
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colder temperatures are arriving 'weather' we like it or not. The folks at Indiana Michigan Power shared some tips to prepare your home, stay warm this winter, and conserve energy. Early prep: Winter ready: Prepping your home for the cold as energy costs rise. Here are...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
WWMTCw
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events
LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
WWMTCw
Highs in the 70s before temperatures crash this weekend, bringing snow for some
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. As we know here in West Michigan, this often rings true with our weather. Our recent stretch of warmer than average temperatures will soon wrap up, but that's not before we enjoy what will likely be our last 70s of the year.
WWMTCw
Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of sunshine and record warmth
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — “We’re taking it in, this is golden," said Joe DeYoung as he visited Saugatuck Dunes State Park with his family. His son and grandkids were in town from out of state. “They’re from California, from the L.A. area," DeYoung said. "This is California cold...
