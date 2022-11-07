ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Teen taken to hospital after being shot in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Holland boy was taken to the Holland Community Hospital after being shot Thursday around 1 a.m., according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street in Holland Township, deputies said. The 16-year-old...
Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan

MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
Ways to save: energy tips from Indiana Michigan Power

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colder temperatures are arriving 'weather' we like it or not. The folks at Indiana Michigan Power shared some tips to prepare your home, stay warm this winter, and conserve energy. Early prep: Winter ready: Prepping your home for the cold as energy costs rise. Here are...
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
