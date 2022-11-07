Read full article on original website
lptv.org
MN Rep. Matt Grossell Returning to District 2A After Win on Tuesday
Minnesota House of Representatives incumbent Matt Grossell will be returning to his District 2A seat after his victory in the polls on Tuesday. Grossell, a Republican, received 8,836 votes for roughly 54% of total votes, defeating DFL challenger Reed Olson. “I figured it like this – if it was time...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
tcbmag.com
Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?
Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
2022 Minnesota Congressional races: Craig defeats Kistner in close battle for 2nd District
Minnesota's 2nd District election was the closest fought congressional race on Tuesday night, with Democrat Angie Craig ultimately prevailing again over Republican Tyler Kistner. The race, one of the most expensive in the country with tens of millions of dollars poured into it, was decided by a few percentage points...
mprnews.org
Minnesotans elects hundreds of new school board members in often heated contests
There were hundreds of Minnesota school board races on the ballot Tuesday as well as several dozen school funding measures. More than 300 of the state’s 330+ districts held board elections this week, with just over 1000 board seats on the ballot. The competition for many of those open seats was unusually heated with close to 1,600 candidates running. In Bemidji 23 people sparred over five seats. In South St. Paul, 22 people contended for four seats.
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
lptv.org
MN State and Legislative Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results of the 2022 Minnesota general election are now in. Below are the winners of state level offices, including the Governor’s office and results for state legislative races:. Statewide Results:. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has been re-elected for another four years, fending off...
Jim Schultz concedes Minnesota AG race to Keith Ellison
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday as he held a narrow lead over Republican Jim Schultz. The Associated Press had not called the race. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount, which is 0.25%.
lptv.org
Red Wave? In Minnesota, Dems Ride Blue Wave to Control Gov’t
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in an election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for this first time in eight years.
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor on Tuesday, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic -- including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He also led the state through the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. He made his support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign. Jensen hammered Walz for rising crime, including failing to control damaging protests after Floyd’s death, and for what...
fox9.com
Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
fox9.com
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities
Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota election results 2022
The polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota and we will be providing live updates as the results roll in. Minnesotans have been taking to the polls across the state on Tuesday, casting votes for statewide races that include for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor, as well as congressional races, state legislature races, school board elections, and local referenda.
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 8
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Democrat Jen Schultz securing 56.02% of the vote to Schultz's 43.88% of the vote as of 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, with 70.42% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
lptv.org
MN City, County, and School District Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results of the 2022 Minnesota general election are now in. Below are the winners of races on the city, county, and school district levels in the Lakeland viewing area:. Area County Sheriffs:. Beltrami County – Jason Riggs def. Jarrett Walton with 68.44% of vote...
